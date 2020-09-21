HOUSE DISTRICT 49

1. Montana may be luckier than many states in that our projected revenue shortfall is going to be much smaller than many states. That said, legislators are going to have to get creative with existing funds unless the federal government provides relief for state and local budgets. Our state budget is already very lean, especially after the 2017 session. Further cuts should be a method of last resort after the legislature has utilized all possible funds from special revenue accounts, made internal loans, and reduced revenue expenditures (i.e. tax credits).

2. Eliminating healthcare for one in ten Montanans during the middle of a global pandemic and deep recession would be a cruel and ugly outcome that I hope does not happen. Many rural hospitals would disappear practically overnight leaving much of Montana without adequate medical facilities. I would work to preserve healthcare for as many Montanans as possible. This would involve shifting some portion of the expansion population over to regular Medicaid and partnering with the healthcare industry, private insurance industry, and Montana employers to find an affordable high quality healthcare option for everyone else.