EMMA KERR-CARPENTER
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Watertown, New York
Home: Billings
Occupation: Sales
Family: Dan Cohn (spouse)
Education: Bachelor’s in religion and bachelor’s in international relations from Boston University
Past employment: Community education coordinator at Youth Dynamics
Military: N/A
Political experience: Legislator for House District 49, 2019
Endorsements: Carol’s List; Montana Conservation Voters; Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen; Montana AFL-CIO; Montana Rural Voters Action Fund; Montana Federation of Public Employees PAC
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: emmaformontana@gmail.com
b.) Address: 425 Burlington Ave, Billings, MT 59101
c.) Phone number: 406-894-0377
d.) Web page: www.emmaformontana.org
1. Montana may be luckier than many states in that our projected revenue shortfall is going to be much smaller than many states. That said, legislators are going to have to get creative with existing funds unless the federal government provides relief for state and local budgets. Our state budget is already very lean, especially after the 2017 session. Further cuts should be a method of last resort after the legislature has utilized all possible funds from special revenue accounts, made internal loans, and reduced revenue expenditures (i.e. tax credits).
2. Eliminating healthcare for one in ten Montanans during the middle of a global pandemic and deep recession would be a cruel and ugly outcome that I hope does not happen. Many rural hospitals would disappear practically overnight leaving much of Montana without adequate medical facilities. I would work to preserve healthcare for as many Montanans as possible. This would involve shifting some portion of the expansion population over to regular Medicaid and partnering with the healthcare industry, private insurance industry, and Montana employers to find an affordable high quality healthcare option for everyone else.
3. Protecting worker health and safety is of the upmost importance to me. No one should be forced to work in conditions that endanger their health. Forcing sick employees to work endangers the health of employees and everyone else in our community. The best thing we can do for our businesses is work to end the pandemic quickly. I would support liability protections for businesses that follow all public health recommendations. This includes requiring proper mask usage for all employees and customers, not forcing sick employees to work, and refusing service to customers who refuse to follow public health guidelines.
4. Montana should create good jobs in new energy industries that keep families healthy and don’t worsen climate change. Montana’s transmission infrastructure will ensure it remains an electricity exporter, but we cannot force other states to buy types of energy that they don’t want. Incentivizing investments in solar and wind power will create new high paying jobs. Meanwhile, miners should be offered jobs in mine reclamation, paid training in their choice of industry, and compensation if their new wage is lower. We also can’t weaken laws requiring mine cleanup: this won’t save coal and would saddle us with polluted, unusable land.
5. Rising property taxes and the way this squeezes folks on fixed incomes is a constant concern of my constituents. In the short term, I am working on a tax bill to provide relief for individuals without impacting the budget of local communities. In the longer term, I will work with colleagues in the legislature to give local communities more tools for raising revenue such as local option authority.
