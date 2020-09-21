HOUSE DISTRICT 50

JADE BAHR
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Crow Agency
Home: South Side Billings (I live in my district)
Occupation: Vocational specialist for adults with disability
Family: Two cats, a wonderful mother and dear brother.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology w/emphasis in inequalities and social justice
Past employment: Program assistant for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Missoula Parks and Rec., New Day, inc. group home and day facility
Military: N/A
Political experience: Served in the 2019 legislative session.
Endorsements: AFL-CIO, MFPE, BEA, MCV, MT Rural Voters, MT 55+, Future Now, SMART Transportation Union, Human Right’s Campaign, Emily’s List, Carol’s List, Planned Parenthood.
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: jadebahrmt@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 822 Billings, MT 59101
c.) Phone number:406-855-7123
d.) Web page: www.jadebahr.com
1. The effects of COVID-19 will have long lasting effects on Montanans and our economy. The pandemic has shown who the real essential workers are. It is not us politicians and CEOs sitting behind our desks. Our frontline, on-the-ground workers are the ones actually providing services to meet our basic human needs. The pandemic has shown that we currently do not operate in such a way that best protects people in times of crisis. We must look back on where we lacked in meeting these needs and decide how to shape our budget from there.
2. If federal funding ended for Medicaid, I would view this as a crisis for Montanans. This would mean working with other concerned legislators, providers and organizations to identify our options we must do to maintain healthcare for our people. The fact of the matter is that most individuals on Medicaid who can work are working and those who are not, simply cannot. Taking away their healthcare would not only impact the health of our Montanans but also our economy. This, on top of the impacts of COVID, is detrimental to the future of Montana.
3. Balancing interests of businesses and the public is usually what everything comes down to. In the legislature, it is hard to say how one would vote until the bill is right in front of you and you have heard the varying perspectives from the different stakeholders. What we can probably agree on is that we want our community to succeed and we want to come to an agreement that best avoid the most damaging affects to businesses and to public health.
4. We are witnessing a trend in the country and world to divest from coal. As a state, I would view it wise for us to do our best to prepare for such an event. The longer we hang onto this form of energy consumption the less time we have in properly transitioning to a new one. There are individuals and families currently depending on the jobs generated by this sector and they should absolutely be taken care of during this transition. It will not be perfect or easy, but I am ready to reimagine a Montana leading the way in energy innovations.
5. One constituent recently reached out to me because they felt there are still gaps in how we deal with our Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. I then helped to direct them to the avenues currently reviewing these criminal and judicial processes to better prepare and hammer down specifics for the coming session. I plan to continue to do my best in working with individuals, organizations and other fellow supportive legislators on passing something we think can be effective.
