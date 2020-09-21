HOUSE DISTRICT 50

c.) Phone number:406-855-7123

1. The effects of COVID-19 will have long lasting effects on Montanans and our economy. The pandemic has shown who the real essential workers are. It is not us politicians and CEOs sitting behind our desks. Our frontline, on-the-ground workers are the ones actually providing services to meet our basic human needs. The pandemic has shown that we currently do not operate in such a way that best protects people in times of crisis. We must look back on where we lacked in meeting these needs and decide how to shape our budget from there.

2. If federal funding ended for Medicaid, I would view this as a crisis for Montanans. This would mean working with other concerned legislators, providers and organizations to identify our options we must do to maintain healthcare for our people. The fact of the matter is that most individuals on Medicaid who can work are working and those who are not, simply cannot. Taking away their healthcare would not only impact the health of our Montanans but also our economy. This, on top of the impacts of COVID, is detrimental to the future of Montana.