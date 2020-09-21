MALLERIE STROMSWOLD
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Billings
Home: Billings
Occupation: Student
Family: Single
Education: Student at Penn State online
Past employment: Nanny
Military: N/A
Political experience: Volunteering for political campaigns, voter registration, House Page in 2019 session for Representative Bill Mercer, Republican nominee for House District 50 Billings.
Endorsements: Young Americans For Liberty, Rated A+ NRA, Montanans For Limited Government
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: mt.stromswold@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 20014 Billings MT 59104
c.) Phone number: 406-530-5655
d.) Web page: www.malleriestromswold.com
1. As a legislator, I will not support a tax increase. All governments struggle with waste fraud and abuse. Surely there are places to reduce spending in antiquated programs that we no longer need. In addition, a recent audit of Montana Medicaid found $80-$150 million of questionable costs. These should be eliminated immediately. Businesses need to make cuts in spending during hard times. Why can’t the government? I do not support cutting legitimate spending for the most vulnerable Montanans including the mentally ill, disabled, children, and the elderly.
2. Medicaid expansion is approximately a $1.6 billion program in Montana of which 10% is state funds. It would be impossible to fund this program within our state’s budget. Therefore, we need to look at alternatives. There are thousands of people on Medicaid expansion that are able-bodied, single adults. Single moms with children would have a much higher need for Medicaid than able-bodied adults. Traditionally, Medicaid covered the vulnerable, pregnant mothers, the mentally ill, children, and the elderly. If we had to make cuts in our programs, I would support the vulnerable over able-bodied adults.
3. I would support reasonable legislation that would protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits assuming willful misconduct, reckless or intentional harm by the business owner are excluded.
4. Montana generated $250 million in tax revenue from coal, oil, and gas in 2018. To get out of the energy business would be imprudent. In order to protect our energy security and the revenue and jobs that natural resources produce, we must keep Colstrip and legally pressure the state of Washington to allow the development of coal ports so Montana can export its coal. I would also support pressuring our Washington delegation to designate the Colstrip power plants as essential to national security.
5. An issue that Montanans care about and has been brought up to me while speaking with constituents has been the issue of public lands. Even though most Montanan’s push for access, we still have legislators trying to limit this access in a multitude of ways. If elected, I will fight for our public lands and vote against any bill that may threaten our access or use of them.
