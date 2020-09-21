HOUSE DISTRICT 50

2. Medicaid expansion is approximately a $1.6 billion program in Montana of which 10% is state funds. It would be impossible to fund this program within our state’s budget. Therefore, we need to look at alternatives. There are thousands of people on Medicaid expansion that are able-bodied, single adults. Single moms with children would have a much higher need for Medicaid than able-bodied adults. Traditionally, Medicaid covered the vulnerable, pregnant mothers, the mentally ill, children, and the elderly. If we had to make cuts in our programs, I would support the vulnerable over able-bodied adults.

3. I would support reasonable legislation that would protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits assuming willful misconduct, reckless or intentional harm by the business owner are excluded.

4. Montana generated $250 million in tax revenue from coal, oil, and gas in 2018. To get out of the energy business would be imprudent. In order to protect our energy security and the revenue and jobs that natural resources produce, we must keep Colstrip and legally pressure the state of Washington to allow the development of coal ports so Montana can export its coal. I would also support pressuring our Washington delegation to designate the Colstrip power plants as essential to national security.

5. An issue that Montanans care about and has been brought up to me while speaking with constituents has been the issue of public lands. Even though most Montanan’s push for access, we still have legislators trying to limit this access in a multitude of ways. If elected, I will fight for our public lands and vote against any bill that may threaten our access or use of them.

