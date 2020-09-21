HOUSE DISTRICT 51

1. Crafting the Montana budget is a group effort. The answers don’t need to be found in only one strategy or another. Cutting government spending or re-allocating taxes are just two ideas and they can be both used in moderation. (As just one example, we could tax out of state car registrations.) But they need not be our only ideas. In the short term, we can and should use state reserves. That’s why we have them. But our hallmark for the future should be innovation. Let’s look towards investments. Where can we grow Montana? Let’s enable our industries to thrive.