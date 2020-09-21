HOUSE DISTRICT 51

ANNE GIULIANO
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Massachusetts
Home: Billings
Occupation: Physician with Matrix/Radiology Partners; regional president of Matrix.
Family: Married to Jim Lucey, we have three cats.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts, 1987; Doctor of Medicine from University of Massachusetts, 1993; Surgical internship, University of Massachusetts, 1994; Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the University of Utah, 1998; Fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Utah, 1999; Diplomat of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine 2009; Certified Wound care specialist physician, 2014.
Past employment: Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Medical Imaging Associates, Idaho Falls, Idaho (based in Billings), 2012-2018; panel member at St Vincent Wound Healing Center, 2013-2018; Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Eastern Radiological Associates, Billings, 1999-2011
Military: N/A
Political experience: Candidate for House District 46 in 2018
Endorsements: Montana Federation of Public Employees; Billings Education Association; Montana AFL-CIO; 3.14 Action; Montana Big Sky 55+; Future Now; Carol’s List; Emily’s List; Montana Conservation Voters; Montana Rural Voters; Planned Parenthood; Doctors in Politics; Montana IBEW 532
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: annewgiuliano@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 51341, Billings MT 59105
c.) Phone number: 406-670-4680
d.) Web page: annegiuliano.com
1. Crafting the Montana budget is a group effort. The answers don’t need to be found in only one strategy or another. Cutting government spending or re-allocating taxes are just two ideas and they can be both used in moderation. (As just one example, we could tax out of state car registrations.) But they need not be our only ideas. In the short term, we can and should use state reserves. That’s why we have them. But our hallmark for the future should be innovation. Let’s look towards investments. Where can we grow Montana? Let’s enable our industries to thrive.
2. The ACA is not perfect, but it has some important elements. It protects your insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. But more importantly, it returns every Montantan’s federal income tax dollars back to Montana to cover the costs of the Medicaid expansion services for our people here. Without the ACA, the Federal government uses tax dollars for needs wherever they arise (not necessarily Montana). We must proceed with caution and preserve the most important ACA benefits while improving its flaws.
3. Passing legislation to exempt businesses from liability from one specific type of viral infection is a very slippery slope. With our current public health system hampered by overwhelming caseloads of COVID-19 and the presence of general community spread, it would prove exceedingly difficult if not impossible to prove that an infection occurred in one location or interaction. We already have workplace safety laws and organizations such as OSHA which oversee these laws. I would rather see torte reform which limits frivolous lawsuits than a specific law aimed at limiting COVID-19 based lawsuits.
4. In business, having more than one income stream and a wide variety of contracts allows for safe business growth. In the energy sector this applies as well. Having more than one source of power and having a diverse range of power sources will allow Montana to be protected from loss of a single source of power generation such as coal. The legislation needs to promote diversity in the energy grid. In turn, this will help generate new jobs and move our economy forward.
5. N/A
