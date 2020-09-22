HOUSE DISTRICT 51

FRANK FLEMING
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Great Falls, Montana
Home: 626 South 38th Street West #22 Billings
Occupation: Retired Chief United States Probation Officer and retired manager of Billings Job Service
Family: Scott Fleming, son
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in political science from MSU-Billings. Master’s degree in education with an emphasis in public administration from MSU-Billings. Three-year Leadership Development Program from Administrative Office of United States Courts, Washington D.C.
Military: None
Political experience: 2018 elected representative for HD 51; 2017 appointed by Yellowstone County Commissioner to fill unexpired HD51 term of Adam Rosendale; 2016 campaign manager for Jimmy Patelis successful election to HD52; past executive board member for Alternatives Inc; past board president for Billings Employer Committee; past state president of the Montana Correctional Association; four years MSU-Billings student senate
Endorsements: National Rifle Association; Montana Shooting and Sports Association; Montana Family Foundation; Montanans for Limited Government; 2019 A rating from United Property Owners of Montana; 2019 A rating from Montana Farm Bureau
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: fleminglor5@gmail.com
b.) Address: 626 South 38TH Street West #22, Billings, Montana 59102
c.) Phone number: (406)652-6673
d.) Web page: frankflemingformontana.org
1. I will not support tax increases. We can not continue to tax the citizens of Montana out of difficult times. We need prudent fiscal spending by our state government. There are to many vacant positions in state government that are not being utilized. We need to look at every state agency’s vacant positions from a zero-based budget. If the vacant positions cannot be justified, they must be cut from the agency’s overall budget.
2. A recent audit of Montana’s Medicaid program revealed massive fraud of people in the program who were not eligible. A significant number of people receiving Medicaid were not even living in Montana and some not even living in the United States. We need to increase stringent monitoring of eligibility requirements for this program. Privation of health care has proven more effective then state operated programs. This provides more competition among providers which leads to lower prices.
3. Making businesses liable due to spread of Covid-19 makes no sense. There are protocols in place that businesses and citizens should be following. I would vote against liability lawsuits against businesses. We need continued education to the public on Covid-19 and stress individual responsibility to keep the effects of Covid-19 from spreading.
4. Montana is dependent on the energy export business. It generates huge sums of money to our general fund. I would not support getting out of the energy export business for Montana. We need to work more closely with other states primarily Washington and Oregon to ensure we do not have to get out of the coal business altogether. At the same time Montana needs to invest in cleaner energy resources for the future.
5. Property tax increases are consistently a major issue that I hear from my constituents. Every two years there is a new appraisal and it is always at a higher rate. We need to go back to the previous system of a new appraisal done every six years or even 5 years would be reasonable. People particularly those that have retired are being priced out of there homes. This is not right, and I will work tirelessly with other legislators from both sides to find a solution to this dilemma.
