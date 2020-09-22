HOUSE DISTRICT 51

3. Making businesses liable due to spread of Covid-19 makes no sense. There are protocols in place that businesses and citizens should be following. I would vote against liability lawsuits against businesses. We need continued education to the public on Covid-19 and stress individual responsibility to keep the effects of Covid-19 from spreading.

4. Montana is dependent on the energy export business. It generates huge sums of money to our general fund. I would not support getting out of the energy export business for Montana. We need to work more closely with other states primarily Washington and Oregon to ensure we do not have to get out of the coal business altogether. At the same time Montana needs to invest in cleaner energy resources for the future.

5. Property tax increases are consistently a major issue that I hear from my constituents. Every two years there is a new appraisal and it is always at a higher rate. We need to go back to the previous system of a new appraisal done every six years or even 5 years would be reasonable. People particularly those that have retired are being priced out of there homes. This is not right, and I will work tirelessly with other legislators from both sides to find a solution to this dilemma.

