HOUSE DISTRICT 52

HANNAH OLSON
Political party: Democrat
Place of Birth: Cody, Wyoming (raised in Powell, Wyoming)
Home: South Billings
Occupation: After losing my job in the non-profit sector as a result of the pandemic, I have returned to waiting tables to support my family.
Family: My partner, Ben Norberg, and I have a daughter, Vienna, who will be 5 in November.
Education: Master's degree in public relations, Montana State University Billings; bachelor's degree in English, Montana State University Billings; Associates of Arts in secondary education, Northwest College
Past employment: I have worked in multiple restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and even a taco truck until beginning a career in non-profit development with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County. I have also taught public speaking at MSU Billings and worked with the MSUB Alumni Association.
Military: N/A
Political experience: I am a new candidate with no prior political experience who is ready to go to bat for my community.
Endorsements: Billings Education Association; Montana Federation of Public Employees; Montana 55+ Action Fund; Montana Conservation Voters; Run for Something; Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana; AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations; Montana Rural Voters Action Fund; Carol’s List; Emily’s List; SMART Transportation Division; Human Rights Campaign
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: hannah@hannahformontana.com
b.) Address: PO BOX 30901 Billings, MT 59107
c.) Phone number: 406-200-3068
d.) Web page: www.hannahformontana.com
1. COVID-19 has caused significant harm to Montana’s economy and businesses, but it has also caused irreparable harm to Montana’s families, and that has to be the priority moving forward. Cuts cannot be made in regards to necessities like education, housing, or Medicaid, and I will never back down on that position. I believe there are ways to restructure the budget through bipartisan efforts in order to generate revenue in new ways, and Montana has got to begin considering those approaches if we are going to progress and provide our communities with the education, public safety, and healthy economies they deserve.
2. My family and I were among the many Montanans who have benefited from Medicaid and the expansion, and discovering how few of our legislators could relate to that is part of my reason for running. There are certainly flaws with the ACA as it stands, but any end to it would be devastating for Montana families and our economy, especially the Billings healthcare community and the thousands of jobs they provide. If federal funding for Montana Medicaid is ever affected, our state must support the program itself.
3. Workers’ Compensation already exists to cover any health liability, and I don’t believe any further protections should be necessary in that regard. Although human lives must take priority, the economic well-being of families and individuals affected by the health of a business is also vital to protecting lives, so a balance must be achieved. With that being said, employers are responsible for doing their part to protect workers and customers by adhering to guidelines set by health experts in order to protect themselves from any additional risks and liabilities resulting from the pandemic.
4. Although it would be detrimental to our economy and unrealistic to halt all fossil fuel use and extraction in Montana or in the United States immediately, it is definitely possible—even crucial—that we begin to transition to renewable energy sources. We have resources here in Montana that could provide jobs, enrich our economy, and preserve our beautiful state if we could find solutions that achieved clean and renewable energy sources. Further, there is significant potential for savings for businesses and homeowners through the investment of alternative energy like wind, solar, etc.
5. One major concern of my neighbors and constituents is that residents of Billings feel they are not receiving their fair share of funding compared to other Montana cities. Our schools are shorted through the existing student funding formula; we aren’t receiving adequate funding for public safety, even with the disproportionate number of individuals in pre-release and violent/sexual offenders that are sent to Billings. Voters are also concerned with how little gaming revenue is returned to our community after what is generated. I have given them my word that I will be a legislator who goes to bat for Billings.
