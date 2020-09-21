HOUSE DISTRICT 52

3. Workers’ Compensation already exists to cover any health liability, and I don’t believe any further protections should be necessary in that regard. Although human lives must take priority, the economic well-being of families and individuals affected by the health of a business is also vital to protecting lives, so a balance must be achieved. With that being said, employers are responsible for doing their part to protect workers and customers by adhering to guidelines set by health experts in order to protect themselves from any additional risks and liabilities resulting from the pandemic.

4. Although it would be detrimental to our economy and unrealistic to halt all fossil fuel use and extraction in Montana or in the United States immediately, it is definitely possible—even crucial—that we begin to transition to renewable energy sources. We have resources here in Montana that could provide jobs, enrich our economy, and preserve our beautiful state if we could find solutions that achieved clean and renewable energy sources. Further, there is significant potential for savings for businesses and homeowners through the investment of alternative energy like wind, solar, etc.

5. One major concern of my neighbors and constituents is that residents of Billings feel they are not receiving their fair share of funding compared to other Montana cities. Our schools are shorted through the existing student funding formula; we aren’t receiving adequate funding for public safety, even with the disproportionate number of individuals in pre-release and violent/sexual offenders that are sent to Billings. Voters are also concerned with how little gaming revenue is returned to our community after what is generated. I have given them my word that I will be a legislator who goes to bat for Billings.

