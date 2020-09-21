HOUSE DISTRICT 52

2. Currently, Medicaid expansion in Montana is an $800 million per year program ($80 million state funds). It is absurd to think the state will be able to come up with $720 million per year if the federal government no longer gives Montana the funds. This would be the perfect time to pursue free-market health care solutions which will give the citizens of Montana better choices, less expensive options, and more freedom. Currently, the federal government is $26 trillion in debt. Because Montana Medicaid costs have grown 437% in the last 16 years (27% per year), we are on an unsustainable path.

3. Small businesses and health care providers should receive immunity from liability lawsuits related to the spread of COVID-19. If you are concerned about your health, then stay away from high-risk areas. However, this also protects businesses from people filing a fraudulent claim against them. We all understand we need to be responsible and follow rules. In addition, I think the law needs to be changed that elected officials (such as County Commissioners) make the decision to shut down local businesses during a pandemic, not one single person who is not elected by the people.