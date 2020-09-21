HOUSE DISTRICT 52

JIMMY PATELIS
Place of birth: No answer
Home: Billings
Occupation: Retired chief U.S. probation officer
Family: Wife, Carin; four children
Education: B.S. society and technology, Montana Tech, Butte
Past Employment: 25 years, U.S. probation officer
Political Experience: Served as House Rep HD-52, 2017-2018; vice chairman: Law and Justice Committee, 2018
Endorsements: NRA; Montana Shooting Sports Association; Montana Farm Bureau; Montana Family Foundation
E-Mail: jimmyformontana@gmail.com
Address: 6312 Gray Hawk Way, Billings, MT 59106
Phone: 406-671-9972
Web Page: jimmypatelis.com
1. I feel we are going to have a significant budget shortfall in 2021 a result of COVID-19. This means we are going to have to find money from other resources – one area that we could recoup money would be based on possible fraud in Medicaid expansion. Based on a recent audit on Montana Medicaid, about $ 81 -152 million is from fraud. In addition, we need to run state agencies more efficiently and review ways to spend less. Each of the Republican Land Board seats reduced payroll in 2016 after being elected, except for the Attorney General’s Office.
2. Currently, Medicaid expansion in Montana is an $800 million per year program ($80 million state funds). It is absurd to think the state will be able to come up with $720 million per year if the federal government no longer gives Montana the funds. This would be the perfect time to pursue free-market health care solutions which will give the citizens of Montana better choices, less expensive options, and more freedom. Currently, the federal government is $26 trillion in debt. Because Montana Medicaid costs have grown 437% in the last 16 years (27% per year), we are on an unsustainable path.
3. Small businesses and health care providers should receive immunity from liability lawsuits related to the spread of COVID-19. If you are concerned about your health, then stay away from high-risk areas. However, this also protects businesses from people filing a fraudulent claim against them. We all understand we need to be responsible and follow rules. In addition, I think the law needs to be changed that elected officials (such as County Commissioners) make the decision to shut down local businesses during a pandemic, not one single person who is not elected by the people.
4. Natural resources are critical to Montana and energy. Montana coal, oil and gas generated $250 million in local and state tax revenue in 2018. Clearly, Montana has a lot at stake with our natural resource industries in tax revenue and jobs. The state of Montana needs to put legal pressure on the state of Washington to open their coal ports under the Commerce Clause. We should also petition the federal government to make Colstrip a strategic power plant, meaning that it is essential to the power grid reliability for national security interests.
5. One of the major concerns of my constituents that has been relayed to me is from senior citizens. They are very concerned about the continued increase in property taxes. Some are even concerned that they could lose their homes. Some have indicated to me that they have had to borrow money from their children to pay their property taxes. This is not right. I plan on introducing a bill that would lower or cap current property taxes by using money from another revenue stream.
