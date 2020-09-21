HOUSE DISTRICT 54

2. Roughly 90,000 Montanans have enrolled in the expanded program. Montana’s health care businesses benefit from Medicaid expansion spending. Explain the outcome of your decision on both Medicaid patients and the health care industry. 90,0000 Montana families without health care should concern ALL of us. If the Supreme Court strips federal funding for Medicaid this would be a huge blow to the healthcare industry in Montana. Medicaid is responsible for over 4,000 jobs, and almost half of those jobs are in Billings, not only would this be damaging to our health care system but this would impact our economy greatly.

3. There is still so much we don’t know about covid. We need to make sure that businesses are following the health guidelines from the Governor and local health officials to protect their employees at all cost. Workers compensation will continue to protect business owners who are acting responsibly to protect their employees.

4. Montana can sell clean renewable energy to the same cities/markets that bought coal, most big markets/cities are transitioning to renewable energy. This transition won’t be done overnight and we should continue to support our historic coal producers and communities. Renewable energy can provide skilled good paying jobs, will make the electric grids more effective, and will help lower energy bills.

5. After knocking on hundreds of doors in Yellowstone County the one issue that keeps coming up is Mental Health. As a legislator I will advocate for more resources given to mental health. The constituents I’m talking to are concerned to go downtown and walk to and from their car for dinner, and its pretty apparent mental health is big problem in our downtown district. I would advocate for addiction and mental health programs for our most vulnerable in Montana.

