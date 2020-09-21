TERRY MOORE
Political party: Republican
Home: Billings
Occupation: President of foundation
Family: Wife, Tena; three children, five grandsons
Education: Bachelor's degree, Montana State University, Business-Accounting Option
Past employment: 35 years, chief financial officer of First Interstate Bank; five years, manager of KPMG
Military: N/A
Political experience: Served Montana State House District 54 2019-2020; Appointed as board member of Montana Board of Investments 2002-2010
Endorsements: N/A
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: Terrill.Moore@icloud.com
b.) Address: 5414 Green Teal Drive, Billings, MT 59106
c.) Phone number: 406-671-5393
d.) Web page: Facebook: TerryMooreforMontana
1. Burning through the state’s reserves without taking action now, is poor leadership. As we consider reducing expenditures by the state, the primary focus needs to be reducing bureaucracy before reducing services. Montana citizens and businesses have had to adjust to economic weakness and it is only fair that state government participates in the slowdown as well. It is not reasonable to increase the tax burden on Montana citizens and businesses at a time when they’re struggling. There are ample opportunities throughout the budget to make reasonable, measured, thoughtful reductions to expenditures.
2. This is an unlikely scenario. However, this demonstrates the risk of joining in a Federal program believing there are few risks or costs. Montanans voted down extending Medicaid Expansion two years ago on I-185. In this theoretical scenario, taxes would have to increase roughly 30% across the board to provide for the lack of Federal funding. However, this theoretical situation would provide the opportunity to address much needed expanded free market options for health care to reduce health care costs across the board.
3. Personal responsibility is critical to addressing far more than the pandemic issues. We don’t need businesses, including nonprofits, having legal liability hanging over their head if individuals are not acting responsibly. As long as businesses use reasonable measures to protect the public, they should not be held liable. We should govern ourselves by electing leaders who are accountable to us. This would be a clear step toward the freedoms Montanan’s have cherished for generations.
4. Montana is the Treasure State for good reason. We have enormous natural resources, including gas, oil and coal which provide over $250 million per year in state and local tax revenue and create many jobs. Rather than abandon these resources, we must seek opportunities to capture and export energy. Seeking cleaner burning of coal and lower costs to produce energy will help Montanan’s lower taxes and energy costs, both of which spur economic growth. If some states don’t want our energy generation today, others will eventually come looking for stable, low cost energy.
5. First is public safety. We must ensure that all Montanan’s are not living in fear but are confident that law enforcement is available and adequate to provide public safety. Second, we need to protect and honor our freedoms of religion, speech, press, petition and assembly. Third, it’s time to focus on decreasing bureaucracy, seeking increased efficiencies so that the government is serving the people. Ronald Reagan shared in his 1988 farewell address that “There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: as government expands, liberty contracts.”
