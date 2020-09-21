HOUSE DISTRICT 54

2. This is an unlikely scenario. However, this demonstrates the risk of joining in a Federal program believing there are few risks or costs. Montanans voted down extending Medicaid Expansion two years ago on I-185. In this theoretical scenario, taxes would have to increase roughly 30% across the board to provide for the lack of Federal funding. However, this theoretical situation would provide the opportunity to address much needed expanded free market options for health care to reduce health care costs across the board.

3. Personal responsibility is critical to addressing far more than the pandemic issues. We don’t need businesses, including nonprofits, having legal liability hanging over their head if individuals are not acting responsibly. As long as businesses use reasonable measures to protect the public, they should not be held liable. We should govern ourselves by electing leaders who are accountable to us. This would be a clear step toward the freedoms Montanan’s have cherished for generations.