HOUSE DISTRICT 58

1. To address an anticipated drop in state revenue due to COVID-19, I would first review the actual revenue received and the reserves available, with credit to Governor Bullock for the foresight to assure that we have the reserves that are available. In addition, a good part of the $100 million funds set aside for firefighting in 2020 may be available for other uses in 2021. Generally, I would avoid both tax increases or cuts to services. If cuts are necessary, I would particularly avoid cuts to social services, as COVID has increased the need for them.

2. If federal funding for Medicaid expansion were undone, the 90,000 Montana residents currently covered by it would be without insurance once again, putting the burden of covering their costs on those who are insured. Not only has Montana’s expansion of Medicaid prevented this, but it has assured that our local health care services such as Beartooth Billings Clinic and Riverstone Health can continue to provide readily accessible and affordable service as well as many good jobs for our communities. The onus will be on Congress to remedy this, as states and private insurance premium payers realistically cannot.