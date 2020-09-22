BETSY SCANLIN
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: New Ulm, Minnesota (literally on the way to Montana from Maine); raised in Red Lodge
Home: Red Lodge
Occupation: Retired
Family: Husband, Jeffrey Anderson; daughter, Jessamin Anderson; son and daughter-in-law, Jasper and Ketti Anderson; brothers, Tom and Steve; sister, Carolyn; Parents, Rev. Donald and Millicent Scanlin, are deceased
Education: Bachelor's degree English and journalism, University of Montana; Law degree, UM School of Law.
Past employment: Water and City Planning government agencies; private civil law practice; City of Red Lodge (mayor)
Military: None; brother is a Navy Reserve hospital corpsman
Political experience: Mayor and City Council Representative, Red Lodge
Endorsements: General supporters
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: ScanlinforHD58@gmail.com
b.) Address: N/A
c.) Phone number: N/A
d.) Web page: BetsyforMontana.com; Facebook: Scanlin for House District 58
1. To address an anticipated drop in state revenue due to COVID-19, I would first review the actual revenue received and the reserves available, with credit to Governor Bullock for the foresight to assure that we have the reserves that are available. In addition, a good part of the $100 million funds set aside for firefighting in 2020 may be available for other uses in 2021. Generally, I would avoid both tax increases or cuts to services. If cuts are necessary, I would particularly avoid cuts to social services, as COVID has increased the need for them.
2. If federal funding for Medicaid expansion were undone, the 90,000 Montana residents currently covered by it would be without insurance once again, putting the burden of covering their costs on those who are insured. Not only has Montana’s expansion of Medicaid prevented this, but it has assured that our local health care services such as Beartooth Billings Clinic and Riverstone Health can continue to provide readily accessible and affordable service as well as many good jobs for our communities. The onus will be on Congress to remedy this, as states and private insurance premium payers realistically cannot.
3. COVID-19 has presented many financial challenges to small businesses and health care providers attempting to stay in business and provide care. Due in large part to following state health directives, Montana has been able to keep COVID numbers down. Businesses that take COVID seriously and take measures to prevent spread should be immune from liability; those that don’t should assume liability. If a business doesn’t believe in the risk and take measures to deal with it, it should assume the risk and the responsibility that goes along with that.
4. While traditional demand for our coal is declining, we have other tremendous energy potential. “Big Sky” also means “Big Sun,” and our valleys are full of wind. Battery storage and even water reservoirs that can provide power on demand are evolving. Natural gas, which has replaced coal, will continue to be a significant source of energy in the state. Our legislature should be open and supportive of industries that can provide clean energy, all the more important as our forests are drying up, we breathe more smoke every year, and our critical water for irrigation drains earlier.
5. My constituents are particularly concerned about our rural economy. Our district has many farmers and ranchers whose markets have been negatively affected by federal tariffs and trade wars and inaction by Congress to control captive markets that buy low and sell high, affecting our local producers. They deserve more than promises and subsidies. Our local economy is also supported by tremendous recreational use that demands countering the perennial efforts to privatize our public lands or diminish access and use of them.
