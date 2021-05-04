House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy amplified the renewed pressure on No. 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney on Tuesday, citing rank-and-file concerns about "her ability to carry out her job" after she traded insults with former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy's comments on the Fox News Channel underscored the continued, if not growing, hold that the former president has on the House GOP. Rather than standing by Cheney, McCarthy essentially landed himself in the camp of her critics, whose increasingly outspoken attacks on her suggest her hold on her leadership job may be in renewed peril.

"I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out her job as conference chair, to carry out the message," said McCarthy, R-Calif. "We all need to be working as one if we're able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned."

McCarthy was interviewed a day after Trump went on an offensive about his false claims that last November's presidential election was stolen from him. Despite his assertions otherwise, numerous state and federal courts and local election officials have never unearthed evidence of widespread fraud in that voting,

Trump critics have labeled his unfounded claims "The Big Lie," and he issued a statement trying to use that moniker himself.