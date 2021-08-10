In Congress, 'Made in the USA' beef labeling is back on the menu

Popular with ranchers, labeling schemes distinguish U.S. beef in grocery refrigerated cases, have been strongly opposed by the meatpacking industry and countries like Canada and Mexico that export cattle to meatpacking plants in the United States.

An earlier effort known as Country of Origin Labeling, or COOL, was panned by the World Trade Organization after Canada and Mexico filed a complaint calling the labeling scheme an unfair trade practice. The objecting nations, who had partnered with the U.S. Meat Export Federation in opposing COOL, said labels disadvantaged sales of Canadian and Mexican beef in U.S. supermarkets.

The WTO ruled in favor of Canada and Mexico in 2015, giving the two nations the right to impose tariffs on imported U.S. products, a move that was expected to raise the price on imports from United States by $1.01 billion.

Congress repealed COOL in 2015 with the support of ranch groups who wanted to avoid tariffs but also called on lawmakers to come up with an alternative for the COOL which had been in place for four years, starting in 2011.