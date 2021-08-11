In Helena and Kalispell, Hamm's the Democrat in PSC race

Helena internet service provider Kevin Hamm is running for the Montana Public Service Commission district stretching from the state’s capital city to Kalispell.

Hamm is no stranger to the world of regulated services. The chief operating officer of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph has been an outspoken advocate for better federal regulation of high-speed internet service and better telecommunication infrastructure. He said recently that more needs to be done generally to improve public services, of all kinds, which starts with a regulation overhaul. In Montana, that means the PSC.

“We need smarter regulations. We need better systems in place. We need to actually build them, pay the right people and do the things we need to make things happen,” said Hamm, a Democrat. “But that requires leadership from the PSC, which just hasn’t been happening.”

The PSC’s purpose is to balance consumer’s right to a fair price with a monopoly utility’s right to earn an authorized rate of return set by the commission. It regulates services from water, garbage, taxis, gas and electricity, whenever customers are “captive,” meaning they cannot acquire services from another provider.