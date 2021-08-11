In Helena and Kalispell, Hamm's the Democrat in PSC race

Helena internet service provider Kevin Hamm is running for the Montana Public Service Commission district stretching from the state’s capital city to Kalispell.
Hamm is no stranger to the world of regulated services. The chief operating officer of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph has been an outspoken advocate for better federal regulation of high-speed internet service and better telecommunication infrastructure. He said recently that more needs to be done generally to improve public services, of all kinds, which starts with a regulation overhaul. In Montana, that means the PSC.
“We need smarter regulations. We need better systems in place. We need to actually build them, pay the right people and do the things we need to make things happen,” said Hamm, a Democrat. “But that requires leadership from the PSC, which just hasn’t been happening.”
The PSC’s purpose is to balance consumer’s right to a fair price with a monopoly utility’s right to earn an authorized rate of return set by the commission. It regulates services from water, garbage, taxis, gas and electricity, whenever customers are “captive,” meaning they cannot acquire services from another provider.
The job is normally low profile, but the five-member commission has, for the last couple years, been mired in scandals ranging from questionable travel expenses to workplace harassment.
The current commissioner representing the district, Brad Johnson, was at the center of travel discrepancies uncovered in a Legislative audit of the PSC which found falsified documentation and lax spending practices at the commission. The audit, based on a sampling of PSC records, was released in May.
Johnson is prevented by term limits from running for a third term. With no incumbent running, the race is attracting candidates early, including Kalispell legislator Derek Skees, a Republican.
The district leans Republican. It encompasses Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Pondera and Teton counties.
The common ground Hamm said he shares with all voters is that basic public services need to be reliable with rates fairly set. No cause can pursued if the lights don’t come on. His campaign treasurers are Republican Linda Vaughey and Jonathan Motl, a Democrat, both former commissioners of political practices.
“Everybody needs the light on. If you’re going to advance your cause, the lights need to be one, the Internet needs to work, your phone needs to work. That comes from making the PSC work,” Hamm said. “You probably want to vote for somebody for PSC who actually understands these things.”