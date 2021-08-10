Infrastructure bill could bring $3B to Montana, says Tester

Get ready for road construction, Montana Sen. Jon Tester said Tuesday, following passage of a sweeping $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is expected to bring more than $3 billion in direct investment to Montana.
The bill, which passed 69-30, still faces a challenging vote in the U.S. House, but Tester, part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who crafted the bill, was optimistic.
“It’s not signed on the president’s desk, but I think it will be and that will be a good thing to show that government can work,” Tester said.
“I’ve always thought 70% of the work should be done in in the middle. We almost had 70% of the voters vote for this bill, right down the middle. I mean, there’s stuff that’s good for Democrats, stuff that’s good for Republicans, but most importantly, it’s good for the country.”
The bill drew support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hasn’t been shy about steering his caucus away from bipartisanship. The last time Congress approved infrastructure spending this broad was in 2009 when the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act passed the Senate, but with support from only three Republicans. In that vote, McConnell led his caucus in opposition.
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against the bill and made no mention of its passage as he pivoted to warning about inflation and opposing the Democratic majority’s next big effort: a plan to expand spending on seniors, children, public health, climate change, science, technology and space, by as much as $3.5 trillion over 10 years.
Leading up to the infrastructure vote, Daines had said he wouldn’t support the bill unless it paid for itself. Friday, when the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the bill’s “payfors” were $256 billion shy of covering the costs, Daines confirmed his opposition.
Like Daines, the Montana Republican Party leapfrogged the vote on infrastructure and went directly to inflation and the expansion of the social safety net.
"With inflation at the highest it's been since 2008, it is appalling that Democrats in Washington D.C. are pushing for another massive pork filled spending bill to pursue their radical priorities," said Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt in a press release.
The Federal Reserve has credited much of this year’s inflationary increase to consumer demand outpacing the nation’s supply of goods and services as spending normalizes following society’s exit from the first year of the pandemic. Inflation is expected to persist until goods and services catch up with demand. In July, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Service Committee that price increases were likely to persist for months, but clarified that inflation refers to “year after year price increases” and not increases over shorter periods that are likely to go away.
Tester reiterated Tuesday that the payfors intended to cover the infrastructure bill, though not recognized by the Congressional Budget Office, were there.
“So when the CBO came out with their score, nobody was surprised on the gang of 10,” Tester said. “We all knew that was going to be the case. ... They've got some different ways of scoring stuff. And there's some things that they didn't score, but provided a letter saying, we can't score this, but the truth is it is going to provide additional revenue.”
Among the things expected to pay for the bill that didn’t get counted was $106 billion from the paid leave tax credit, which is being clawed back after going unspent. Another $53 billion in enhanced federal unemployment subsidies, returned by states like Montana that cut off the subsidy early, is also expected to cover infrastructure costs. All told, the CBO said it couldn’t score $269.5 billion in payfors.
There was a long list of infrastructure bill items benefiting Montana that didn’t get mentioned previously, including wildfire risk funding, which nationwide totaled $3.36 billion, including money to restore 10 million acres of wildland-urban interface.
The bill includes commercial time exemptions for ranchers hauling livestock, a big issue for ranchers trucking cattle to market and slaughter.
There is $225 million to upgrade Montana bridges, nearly $144 million for Montana airports, and $2.8 billion for Montana roads. The bill spends roughly $300 million on Montana drinking water projects along the Hi-Line and $100 million on the Milk River Irrigation Project that supplies water to Montana farms and communities for more than 300 miles.
The $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net remains a difficult subject for Tester. Democrats plan to pass it through reconciliation, a process requiring a simple majority vote and not the 60-vote majority needed for the infrastructure bill. It will take every Democrat in the Senate to pass the companion package, including Tester, who has said he is undecided on whether to support the deal until more is known.
Tuesday, Democrats insisted the $3.5 trillion bill will be paid for. The first 92-page outline of the bill in the Senate indicates that Democrats plant to close the "tax gap," which is the amount of owed taxes that go unpaid every year. The amount was last estimated in 2014 to be at least $1 trillion. In the outline, Democrats assert that households making less than $400,000 a year won't be asked to pay for the package, leaving the door open for households making more than $400,000.