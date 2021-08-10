Infrastructure bill could bring $3B to Montana, says Tester

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against the bill and made no mention of its passage as he pivoted to warning about inflation and opposing the Democratic majority’s next big effort: a plan to expand spending on seniors, children, public health, climate change, science, technology and space, by as much as $3.5 trillion over 10 years.

Leading up to the infrastructure vote, Daines had said he wouldn’t support the bill unless it paid for itself. Friday, when the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the bill’s “payfors” were $256 billion shy of covering the costs, Daines confirmed his opposition.

Like Daines, the Montana Republican Party leapfrogged the vote on infrastructure and went directly to inflation and the expansion of the social safety net.

"With inflation at the highest it's been since 2008, it is appalling that Democrats in Washington D.C. are pushing for another massive pork filled spending bill to pursue their radical priorities," said Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt in a press release.