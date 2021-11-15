Infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for Montana

The infrastructure investment will finally put to rest several large-scale projects to provide safe drinking water to the rural areas. The Fort Peck/Dry Prairie Rural Water System is one of three in Montana that should receive enough money to be completed after a 21-year slog.

Congress in 2000 approved the massive undertaking of providing clean water to parts of the rural West, particularly in Indian Country where treaties had long promised clean water, but the federal government had failed to deliver. While lawmakers recognized the cost, for example the Fort Peck/Dry Prairie was estimated at $275 million year 2000 dollars, they put the programs on a steady drip of a few million dollars a year for the next 20 years, letting inflation take a toll on construction costs. The Rocky Boy’s/North Central Montana Regional Water System and the St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Project are the other major Montana projects targeted by the Infrastructure Act. Combined, the three projects serve roughly 77,000 people and service Hi-Line communities for 450 miles.

Repairs to structures rerouting water from the St. Mary’s River to the Milk River qualify for funding in the rural water portion of the bill. The Milk River Project is expected to receive as much as $100 million from the Infrastructure Act.