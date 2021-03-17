Its future water supply in doubt, Colstrip turns to Montana Legislature

Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip has proposed that power plant owners be required to cover the lifetime costs of keeping the water flowing as part of remediation. The bill has already passed the Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But power plant owners aren’t keen on paying for a lifetime of water delivery to the community. Representing power plant owners Avista and Portland General Electric, lobbyist Tom Ebzery proposed the power plant’s six owners conduct a cost analysis of what it would take to keep water flowing to the town, including associated costs. The study would have to be done before 2023.

“It would require that this study be completed before the 2023 (Legislative) session, before it even begins. The Legislature can measure the progress taken place and any commitments made to achieve Sen. Ankney’s objectives,” Ebzery told the committee.

The 2023 deadline for the study is important not only because it puts the results before the Montana Legislature, but also because four of the power plant’s owner face bans on coal power in Washington and Oregon, starting in 2025. Three of those owners are preparing to be financially ready to exit the power plant by the end of 2025.