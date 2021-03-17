Its future water supply in doubt, Colstrip turns to Montana Legislature

Worried it will be left without water once its namesake power plant closes, the town of Colstrip is asking the Montana Legislature to require the supply keep flowing as part of environmental cleanup.
Colstrip Mayor John Williams on Monday told the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee the town of 2,300 people could literally dry up if nothing’s done to keep water flowing once the coal-fired Colstrip Power Plant is closed.
Water for the power plant is piped from the Yellowstone River some 30 miles away. When the water reaches Colstrip, it flows into Castle Rock reservoir used by both the power plant and town. But the community uses significantly less water than the power plant, which uses coal-fired boilers to superheat water that turns turbine generators.
The power plant, which has a water right of 69.27 cubic feet per second, sets aside 2.8% of what it draws to serve the town. The city lacks the funds and the scale to operate the water system on its own.
“It’s important to recognize how dependent we are as a community, for the future of our community, on that water supply,” Williams testified. “It needs to be safe, and reliable, and cost effective to us."
The mayor's voice faded to a dry cough as he spoke. As if on cue, committee chairman Republican Derek Skees of Kalispell met Williams at the witness lectern with a cup of water.
Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip has proposed that power plant owners be required to cover the lifetime costs of keeping the water flowing as part of remediation. The bill has already passed the Senate.
But power plant owners aren’t keen on paying for a lifetime of water delivery to the community. Representing power plant owners Avista and Portland General Electric, lobbyist Tom Ebzery proposed the power plant’s six owners conduct a cost analysis of what it would take to keep water flowing to the town, including associated costs. The study would have to be done before 2023.
“It would require that this study be completed before the 2023 (Legislative) session, before it even begins. The Legislature can measure the progress taken place and any commitments made to achieve Sen. Ankney’s objectives,” Ebzery told the committee.
The 2023 deadline for the study is important not only because it puts the results before the Montana Legislature, but also because four of the power plant’s owner face bans on coal power in Washington and Oregon, starting in 2025. Three of those owners are preparing to be financially ready to exit the power plant by the end of 2025.
Already, two of the Colstrip’s four units have been retired. Units 1 and 2 were shut down in January 2020 after owners Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy concluded operating the generators wasn’t economical. Months after the closure, Talen, which operates the power plant, notified the community the that the town’s bill for raw water was increasing 30%. Without Units 1 and 2 paying the for some of the water costs, the City of Colstrip would have to pay more.
Williams said the local government was able to negotiate down the rate increase to 17%, but the discussions about where Colstrip would get its water in the future were going nowhere.
There is no alternative water source for Colstrip, Williams told the committee. The city once drew water from deep wells, but at the time it was a company town and the power plant chose to piggyback the town’s water on what the power plant drew from the Yellowstone.
Those abandoned wells once used to water the town are no longer safe. Coal ash ponds containing decades of toxic waste from the power plant have been leaking into the local groundwater for 30 years.