Jack Ballard ends U.S. House campaign

Jack Ballard, a Democratic candidate for Eastern Montana's U.S. House District, has ended his campaign citing financial issues.

In a press release Thursday, the Red Lodge author thanked supporters and said he would continue to influence politics through his writing. Funding was a challenge for Ballard who finished 2021 with $16,540 in cash on hand.

"To be bluntly honest, we’ve failed to raise the financial resources necessary to realistically keep paying campaign staff and fund travel, advertising, materials and other basic expenses through the primary," Ballard said in his announcement.

Ballard was briefly a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2020 election.

There are three other Democratic candidates in the race: Penny Ronning, a former member of the Billings City Council and community advocate against human trafficking; Skylar Williams, also of Billings; and Miles City native Mark Sweeney, of Philipsburg.

Montana's current at-large U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale, is also a candidate for the newly created Eastern district and also the presumptive frontrunner, given that in past elections Republican candidates have won the region's races by double-digit margins. Rosendale has a fundraising advantage of more than $800,000.

In addition to Rosendale, there are two other Republican candidates. Charles Walking Child, of Helena, and James Boyette, of Bozeman.

