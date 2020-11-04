Jacobsen leads handily in Secretary of State race

Wednesday morning dawned showing Republican Christi Jacobsen with commanding lead over Democrat Bryce Bennett in the state Secretary of State race.
As of 9:15 a.m., Jacobsen led the race with 328,706 votes, or 59%. Votes for Bennett totaled 227,022 or 41%, according to returns released by the Montana Secretary of State office.
Returns from some of the state's most populous counties, including Yellowstone, were still coming in slowly on election night as officials dealt with record numbers of ballots cast.
Neither Jacobsen nor Bennett responded to requests for comment by press time.
Jacobsen and Bennett ran to fill the spot held by Republican Secretary of State Cory Stapleton that will be vacant at the end of the year. Stapleton lost this summer in the Republican primary for Montana's sole congressional seat.
In many ways, the race for Stapleton's seat had been defined by his tenure and some of the controversial — and sometimes costly — decisions he made as secretary of state.
Jacobsen is proud of the work she and Stapleton did in their office to cut down the bureaucracy around registering businesses and other services. Through attrition they reduced staff in the office from 60 people to 40 and closed its four locations into one, moving many services online.
For Bennett, trying to return integrity in the secretary of state's office was a big reason he decided to run. He grew up in Eastern Montana where politics took a back seat to neighbors rallying to help fix irrigation lines or fill and place sandbags to keep homes from flooding.
