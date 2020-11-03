Jacobsen leads in Secretary of State race

As election results slowly trickled in on election night, Republican Christi Jacobsen held a comfortable lead over Democrat Bryce Bennett in the state Secretary of State race.

As of midnight, Jacobsen led the race with 274,784 votes, or 58%. Votes for Bennett totaled 202,865 or 42%, according to returns released by the Montana Secretary of State office.

Returns from some of the state's most populous counties, including Yellowstone, were still coming in slowly on election night as officials dealt with record numbers of ballots cast.

Neither Jacobsen nor Bennett responded to requests for comment by press time.

Jacobsen and Bennett ran to fill the spot held by Republican Secretary of State Cory Stapleton that will be vacant at the end of the year. Stapleton lost this summer in the Republican primary for Montana's sole congressional seat.

In many ways, the race for Stapleton's seat had been defined by his tenure and some of the controversial — and sometimes costly — decisions he made as secretary of state.