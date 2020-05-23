Judge: Ballots postmarked on or before June 2 will be counted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the state's primary election just over a week away, a Montana judge has temporarily suspended a state law that says absentee ballots must be received in a county election office by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.

“All absentee ballots postmarked on or before election day shall be counted, if otherwise valid,” District Judge Donald Harris wrote Friday. The ballots must be received by the Monday after election day, which is the deadline for receipt of federal write-in ballots for military and overseas voters.

Montana’s June 2 primary is being held by mail because of the coronavirus.

The disparity and inconsistency in how long it takes the U.S. Postal Service to deliver a mailed ballot is a significant burden to absentee voters, Harris said. Delivery times around the state can vary by as much as two weeks, and people who mail their ballot before this year's June 2 primary have no guarantee it will be delivered in time to be counted, he said.

Harris’ ruling came in a challenge filed by former state Sen. Robyn Driscoll of Billings, the Montana Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the law firm Perkins Coie LLP said.