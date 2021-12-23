Judge concludes PSC districts are likely unconstitutional

Montana’s Public Service Commission districts, which have not been reapportioned in two decades, are likely unconstitutional, a federal judge has concluded.
In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy concluded that voters challenging the constitutionality of the districts were “likely — though not certain” to succeed in their lawsuit to have the districts redrawn before the 2022 election.
At issue is whether Montana’s PSC districts violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which requires that political districts balance under the “one-person, one-vote rule” that allows a deviation of no more than 10% from the ideal population.
The voters challenging the districts are former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown of Flathead County, and Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert of Gallatin County. They have asked for a three-judge panel to do the redistricting that Montana’s Legislature has repeatedly tried and failed to do.
Until the districts are brought into balance, the plaintiffs ask that Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen be stopped from certifying candidates for PSC elections in 2022.
If each of the state’s five PSC districts contained 216,845 people, they would balance. Only one of Montana’s five PSC districts, District 2, anchored by Billings, comes close to the target population. Two of the districts up for election in 2022 happen to be extremely out of whack.
District 5, which includes Kalispell and Helena has 15,521 more voters than the ideal. District 1 has 30,229 fewer voters than the ideal. The latter district, anchored by Great Falls, runs from the eastern boundary of Glacier National Park to the North Dakota Border.
The challengers’ likelihood of succeeding was enough to get Molloy to grant a restraining order preventing the Secretary of State from certifying PSC candidates — at least until there is a hearing on whether candidate filings shouldn’t be certified before districts are brought into constitutional compliance.
That hearing on the challengers' request for a preliminary injunction is Jan. 7. But there is a quirk to the restraining order: The earliest a candidate could file for office and be certified is Jan. 13, which means Jacobsen is being restrained from certifying candidates who cannot file for office anyway.
The meaningful turning point in the case will come when Molloy rules on the injunction after the Jan. 7 hearing.
The Public Service Commission sets the electricity rates for more than 400,000 utility customers in Montana. In cases where customers are captive, meaning they must rely on one business for services like electricity, garbage or water, the commission is supposed to balance customers' right to a reasonable price and reliable service with a utility's right to a rate of return. The job pays $112,000 a year.