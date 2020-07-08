Judge quits, shouting ensues in Gillette city council meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A municipal court judge in Wyoming abruptly resigned during a raucous city council meeting in which police cleared the room to calm things down.

Many attending the Gillette City Council meeting Tuesday were there to protest Mayor Louise Carter-King and the rest of the council following Councilman Shay Lundvall's resignation June 10.

The council had urged Lundvall to resign after he liked some offensive social media posts, the Gillette News Record reported.

A vocal group of supporters of Lundvall have since been urging the mayor and other council members to resign, saying they blackmailed Lundvall into quitting.

Municipal Judge Doug Dumbrill announced he was resigning effective immediately to avoid ethical violations by speaking freely. Dumbrill then spoke in defense of the mayor and council, calling their critics "cowards."