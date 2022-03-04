Justices hear PSC district arguments as election deadline looms

A three-judge panel is expected to rule soon on whether to redraw the political districts for Montana’s Public Service Commission following a Friday trial in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Justices noted the tension caused by the possibility of a federal court intervening to bring state political maps into constitutional compliance. Redrawing the five districts of the Montana Public Service Commission is clearly the work of the state, but it’s also work that’s been done by the Montana Legislature just once in 50 years.

There had been an attempt by lawmakers to meet in special session this spring to redraw the maps in order to avoid handing the job to the court. That effort failed after lawmakers tried to expand the session beyond the map issue, something Gov. Greg Gianforte said was a deal breaker.

The justices hearing the case Friday were U.S. District Judge Don Molloy of Missoula, District Judge Brian Morris of Great Falls, and Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford of Pasadena, California.

The PSC most notably determines the price of electricity and gas for some 400,000 Montanans who are captive customers of the state's monopoly utilities. The commission also regulates monopoly garbage and water services, pipelines and taxi services.

Rapid growth in the Western part of the state and population declines in Eastern Montana have resulted in districts that vary by as much as 53,000 people. The imbalance prompted a lawsuit by voters Bob Brown, a former Republican Secretary of State; Donald Seifert, a former Republican Gallatin County commissioner; and Hailey Sinoff, a Gallatin County resident. The gist of the lawsuit is that voters in the sparsely populated districts get just as much representation as voters in the most populated ones, a violation of the one-person, one-vote provision of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The voters sued Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Montana’s top election official, to stop PSC elections from occurring until the districts are brought into balance. PSC seats — one representing north-central Montana and the Hi-Line, the other anchored by Flathead and Lewis and Clark counties — are up for election this year.

Both the voters and Jacobsen produced potential replacement maps for the court to consider. Defending Jacobsen, Department of Justice attorney Brent Mead argued that if the justices’ intent was to recognize Montana’s right to draw political districts without federal interference, then the court had to accept Jacobsen’s map, provided the map met the criteria previously used by the Montana Legislature.

“So long as her map complies with all local, state and federal laws, then the court must accept her map,” Mead told the court.

But there are issues with the map submitted by the secretary of state, said Constance Van Kley, attorney for the voters. Namely, the Jacobsen map split the Blackfeet Reservation between two districts, raising a concern about negatively affecting the political clout of the Blackfeet community.

Couldn’t the Jacobsen map have kept the Blackfeet Reservation in one district, asked Judge Molloy?

Mead agreed the reservation could have been in a single district had Glacier and Pondera counties both been drawn into the district representing north-central Montana and the Hi-Line. The objective of the secretary of state was to bring the districts into compliance, while keeping the changes to the current districts to a minimum.

The map added Glacier County to the north-central region, as well as Musselshell County. It then relocated Deer Lodge County to a district anchored by Missoula. The Deer Lodge move reduced the population of the state’s most populated PSC district, which is anchored by Bozeman and the fastest-growing region in Montana.

A primary goal of the Legislature when it last redrew PSC districts was to keep counties whole, Mead said.

But none of the three maps submitted by the plaintiffs met the Legislature’s objective to keep counties whole, Judge Watford pointed out. The plaintiff’s maps had sought to keep reservations whole, specifically Flathead Reservation, which included portions of three counties, Lake, Missoula and Sanders.

Van Kley asserted that the 2003 Legislature, the last group to draw PSC districts, also wanted the districts to balance in population. All three of the maps submitted by plaintiffs kept district populations within less than 1.5% of each other

The justices promised a ruling ahead of the March 14 deadline for Montana candidate filings. Both the issue of whether to redraw the districts, and whether to prevent Jacobsen from carrying out PSC elections in 2022 will be decided.

