Katie Zolnikov replaces husband in Heights House district
Katie Zolnikov, a 2020 Republican candidate for the Montana Legislature was the appointed Tuesday to replace her husband, Daniel, as the state representative for House District 45.

Yellowstone County Commissioners appointed Katie Zolnikov as part of their business day Tuesday. She was a candidate for the district, which includes the upper reaches of Alkali Creek and western portions of Billings Heights around Skyview High School. Katie Zolnikov was unopposed in the general election, meaning she was guaranteed a seat in Legislature.

Daniel Zolnikov stepped down several weeks earlier to accept a position with Broad Reach Power, a utility-scale independent power producer with solar energy projects in the Billings area.

