Koopman files $2.5 million damage claim against PSC

In a legal notice, Koopman, his wife, Ann, and daughter Mary Ann Koopman were identified as claimants. PSC Chairman Bob Lake, former chairman Brad Johnson and the commission as a whole, and the PSC legal department, were listed along with Hinman, Pinocci and Zinecker as engaging in conduct that allegedly harmed the Koopmans.

The PSC is a five-person elected commission that determines how much monopoly utilities are allowed to charge Montanans for electricity and natural gas service, among other things. It’s a job with a base salary of $109,000 a year.

Koopman’s emails were copied from his personal account and given to a right-wing website where the messages were read aloud. The headline on the website read “Roger Koopman’s work email laid bare,” and included private conversations between Koopman and family members.

An investigation identified Zinecker as the likely leaker, based on conversations with a third party that said Zinecker had offered him several of the same emails. In a later right-wing blog titled “Terror in Helena! 'I’m afraid that Roger Koopman will bring a gun to work and shoot me, Zinecker and Pinocci paint Koopman as a threat to the office.' " Pinocci contacted The Billings Gazette with the narrative, but the newspaper considered Pinocci’s story malicious and did nothing with it.