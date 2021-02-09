Latest bill to save coal power towns gets PSC review

What a power plant costs Montana customers might not be the determining factor for whether it stays on utility bills under a proposed law drawing some support from the Montana Public Service Commission.
Commissioners on Tuesday weighed the merits of not making decisions about coal-fired power plants without first considering the economic impacts to host communities.
Commissioner Randy Pinocci said his constituents in Eastern Montana were ready to pay more for electricity to keep Lewis and Clark power plant operating.
Owned by Montana Dakota Utilities, the coal-fired power plant near Sidney will be closing in a few weeks.
“In the past few months, the public reached out to MDU and said ‘Look, we’re having such a negative impact of the shutdown, we don’t mind paying higher energy costs.’ And that’s something you don’t hear very often,” Pinocci said.
House Bill 314 would allow commissioners to make decisions about coal-fired power plants based on community economics and not just customer cost. The bill isn't sponsored by legislators from either of Montana's coal power plant communities, but rather by Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell, of Columbia Falls. Pinocci, of Sun River, said he supports the bill, as did Tony O’Donnell of Billings, the only other commissioner with a coal-fired power plant in his area.
Commissioner Brad Johnson cautioned that keeping an uneconomical power plant running for the sake of its host community meant putting the burden on a utility’s customers.
“If we look at a decision being made in regard to the economic impact that’s made on a particular community and that results in higher prices for energy for other service areas, then you have ratepayers, outside of that particular community of interest that we’re looking at, picking up the tab for the higher prices of keeping that less efficient asset in production,” Johnson said.
The utility commission has struggled repeatedly with the economic demands of power plant towns like Sidney and Colstrip. The power plants in both communities are owned by utilities the commission regulates. MDU is the sole owner of Lewis and Clark. NorthWestern Energy owns a 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4.
Pinocci has been opposed to closing Lewis and Clark. The power plant built in the 1950s supports a small coal mine that also provides coal seasonally to a Sidney sugar beet processing plant. There are concerns in Sidney that the coal will be hard to come by after the power plant closes. MDU has explained that Lewis and Clark is uneconomical. The utility will turn to a gas-fired power plant, renewables and market-purchased power to replace the coal burner at a cheaper cost.
Lewis and Clark doesn’t just serve Sidney. MDU’s other customers in North and South Dakota pay the higher expense for Lewis and Clark electricity without Sidney’s community benefits.
Pinocci has no power to prevent the closure.
For the Colstrip Power Plant region, the PSC has been asked by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe to collect transition funds from NorthWestern to offset the costs of the power plant’s eventual closure. NorthWestern objects to the tribe’s request and the commission has sided with the utility. But the town of Colstrip, population 2,300, has asked the commission to keep the power plant running, even if doing so presented risks to the utility’s 374,000 Montana customers.
“I seem to feel right now like I’m in favor of this bill and what it's trying to do,” O’Donnell said. “If we don’t consider some of those economic consequences, and they are major consequences to the areas that these plants would be in, who’s going to do it? I think they do need to be addressed. So if not us, who?”
The commission chose to monitor the bill for now. Pinocci suggested giving all generating assets economic evaluation if it helped the bill's chances.