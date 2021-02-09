Latest bill to save coal power towns gets PSC review

Commissioner Brad Johnson cautioned that keeping an uneconomical power plant running for the sake of its host community meant putting the burden on a utility’s customers.

“If we look at a decision being made in regard to the economic impact that’s made on a particular community and that results in higher prices for energy for other service areas, then you have ratepayers, outside of that particular community of interest that we’re looking at, picking up the tab for the higher prices of keeping that less efficient asset in production,” Johnson said.

The utility commission has struggled repeatedly with the economic demands of power plant towns like Sidney and Colstrip. The power plants in both communities are owned by utilities the commission regulates. MDU is the sole owner of Lewis and Clark. NorthWestern Energy owns a 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4.

Pinocci has been opposed to closing Lewis and Clark. The power plant built in the 1950s supports a small coal mine that also provides coal seasonally to a Sidney sugar beet processing plant. There are concerns in Sidney that the coal will be hard to come by after the power plant closes. MDU has explained that Lewis and Clark is uneconomical. The utility will turn to a gas-fired power plant, renewables and market-purchased power to replace the coal burner at a cheaper cost.