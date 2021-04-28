Lawmakers abandon plan to bill PSC for investigation

Senate lawmakers have abandoned plans to bill Montana’s Public Service Commission for an investigation into the PSC's decision to not allow NorthWestern Energy to bill customers $6 million for costs stemming from a months-long malfunction at Colstrip Power Plant.

At issue is the PSC’s decision that customers shouldn’t be billed for replacement power needed during a 77-day power plant malfunction in the summer of 2018.

Commissioners concluded that NorthWestern hadn’t responded in a way that would have protected customers from avoidable costs. It was the second time in five years that the PSC had saved customers money by shielding them from replacement power expenses related to Colstrip. All told, the customer savings from the two incidents was about $14 million. The earlier decision was also based on NorthWestern not taking steps to avoid the costs in the first place.

Legislators sympathetic to Northwestern had settled on not only studying the PSC's actions, but taking $75,000 from the PSC's budget to pay for it. The carve-out would have been equal to the annual salary of a utility analyst. The plan lasted about 24 hours.