Lawmakers back state action on Colstrip contract

After the Washington law, the majority of Colstrip’s owners started scrutinizing repairs that did more than keep the power plant running for their short tenure. Then in September 2020, confronted with a maintenance budget that sharply increased, the majority of owners balked. Puget paid its share in protest.

NorthWestern responded by accusing the other owners of conspiring to bring the power plant to closure by refusing to make repairs. That led to the bills approved on second reading by the House on Monday. The bills were brought by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, son of NorthWestern Energy’s former director of government affairs, John Fitzpatrick.

In committee hearings, Fitzpatrick, also an attorney, accused the majority Colstrip owners of deceptive practices. He said the owners were behaving like spouses in an ugly divorce, keying the family car on the way out the door.

A look at power plant owners’ agreement reveals that repairs are approved by majority vote and that each owner has the right to assign people to scrutinize and contest maintenance and repairs, which is what the owners were doing.