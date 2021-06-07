Lawmakers: Montana PSC unaccountable to citizens

Brown said morale among PSC staff is low as a result of the more than two years of embarrassing press about PSC shenanigans. He said that with newly elected Commissioner Jennifer Fielder, he was working to bring professionalism to the department.

“When the latest story came out, I personally sat down with many of the staff, the classified staff, your average state employee, and they're not average they're outstanding, but you understand what the context I'm using, and I apologized to them personally, as chairman,” Brown said. “Because you can imagine, staff that's worked at the PSC for 20 years, done an outstanding job for the state of Montana. For them to sit through this and watch this, the last few years, you can you imagine what that does?”

It’s been a rough few years for professionalism at the PSC, much of which was confirmed through investigative reporting by Lee Montana Newspapers. During the same period of the legislative audit, a commissioner and exempt staff member spied on another member's emails, releasing the contents to an extreme right-wing website. There were false reports of theft and threats to public safety, as well as documents falsified using Johnson’s authorizing chairman’s signature without his knowledge.