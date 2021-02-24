Lawmakers take up fight over Colstrip repairs

A fight over repairs at Colstrip Power Plant spilled into the Montana Legislature on Tuesday, where lawmakers propose empowering the state attorney general to mandate owners pay for maintenance if not doing so means damaging the coal-fired generator.

The proposal comes as owners quarrel over increasing maintenance costs. State Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, accused the Colstrip owners from Washington and Oregon of avoiding repairs to run Colstrip into the ground. Fitzpatrick’s Senate Bill 266 makes such behavior a deceptive practice and empowers the state attorney general to force power plant businesses to make necessary repairs.

“It’s kind of like we’re having a divorce here. The West Coast operators, they’re leaving the facility. They don’t want to be part of it anymore for various reasons and that’s it, so be it,” Fitzpatrick told the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee. “But instead of being civil about it and walking away and doing their fair share to keep the property in good condition, it’s like they’re trashing the facility on the way out. So, to take our divorce analogy, what they’re doing is trashing the house and keying the car on their way out the door. That’s what’s going on here and it’s just wrong.”