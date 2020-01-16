Montana legislators want to know more about NorthWestern Energy’s Colstrip Power Plant plans than the utility says it can disclose.
Speaking to the Legislature’s Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee on Monday, NorthWestern Energy Vice President of Supply John Hines said federal regulations prevented the utility from giving any advance notice of its plans to buy an additional 25% percent of Colstrip Unit 4. Those same regulations now prevent NorthWestern from disclosing whether it’s still shopping for additional shares, Hines said.
Some lawmakers said they were blindsided by NorthWestern’s Dec. 9 announcement of a sales agreement to buy 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 from Puget Sound Energy. The utility had the night before made a 20-minute public presentation about its future power plans, during which it made no mention of increasing its Colstrip ownership and instead said it would invest in new natural-gas-fired power plants to meet generation demands.
“I know there was some unhappiness expressed by a legislator that we didn’t say what we were doing, that we were in the midst of negotiations,” Hines said. “Well, either the legislator or myself would be going to jail because we would be violating SEC rules, and I don’t want to go to jail over this stuff and I don’t think legislators want to as well. So, we don’t ever contract on future transactions and I’d just leave the comment right there, until we make it publicly available.”
There had been indications NorthWestern was looking to buy more of Colstrip Unit 4. In the first half of 2019, the utility had asked the Legislature to set customer obligations should NorthWestern buy more of Colstrip Unit 4 from an undisclosed seller. A narrow majority rejected the proposal over concerns about what lawmakers were being asked to commit customers to paying for.
Montana’s Public Service Commission then asked NorthWestern for more analysis about buying an additional share of the Colstrip power plant. The utility said the option to buy more of Colstrip ended when the Legislature didn’t support the purchase.
At the same time, the PSC was reviewing NorthWestern’s electricity supply resource procurement plan, a 20-year look at where the utility’s energy would be coming from in the future. That plan included NorthWestern supplying power from its current 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4, but no indication a plan was in the works to buy another 25% ownership share, which NorthWestern now plans to purchase from Puget Sound for $1.
“Then what are resource plans about? Aren’t they about plans, what your intention is,” asked Sen. Mary McNally, D-Billings. “I mean looking out 20 years. What’s the point then if you won’t comment on what you’re even thinking about? I understand the act of negotiation idea, but that’s not really what I asked.”
McNally said she was one of the people concerned about NorthWestern’s supply procurement plan because it was “opaque” about Colstrip, given that four of the power plant’s six owners are making plans to be financially ready for exit as early as 2025 and no later than 2030. Puget Sound Energy is one of those exiting. The Washington utility agreed to the closure this month of Colstrip Units 1 and 2, which Puget owned equally with Talen Energy. Its sale of its Colstrip Unit 4 share to NorthWestern would transform Puget from Colstrip Power Plant’s largest owner to one of its smallest in a year’s time.
Hines said the supply procurement plan is based on purchases through the competitive bidding process. The utility puts out a request for bids for generation. The solicitation is public. People can see how much energy the utility is looking for and how that electricity will be generated. But the Puget sale wasn’t that kind of purchase, Hines said. Rather, it was an opportunity resource, with terms so unusual it was hard to see how any could match them in a competitive bidding process. Puget is not only selling its share, but also agreeing to purchase energy from NorthWestern for a few years after. The agreement will provide money for an environmental cleanup fund, something NorthWestern needs because it's never billed customers for the environmental cleanup of Colstrip. The agreement also commits Puget to covering a share of environmental cleanup moving forward.
McNally was skeptical. What if the other exiting Colstrip owners offer up the same deals as Puget? Will those deals proceed under the public radar, too, she said.
"My understanding of an opportunity resource is one that you couldn’t have foreseen,” McNally said. “At least according to what I’ve read. I get stuck on the fact that we can pretty well foresee what’s happening with some of the other ownership in Unit 4. So to come back in a couple years to say, ‘Oops, it’s an opportunity resource,' that doesn’t quite measure up for me. I assume you have plans. I know NorthWestern Energy has plans, and it’s like we’re always the last people to know, and the ratepayers are sort of the last people to hear.
“My last question is, would you be able to run Unit 4 at 55% capacity ownership if everybody else leaves town and you don’t purchase it? Is that still a going concern?”
Hines said he couldn’t give a definitive response, but it didn’t seem likely.
“I haven’t seen the economics on it, but I suspect the economics would not be very affordable.”
