Lawsuit: NRA, Rosendale coordinated ads through complicated scheme

The NRA ads were produced by Starboard. Rosendale’s ads were produced by OnMessage.

The ads were then placed by another company, National Media, doing business under two different names, Red Eagle and AMAG, short for American Media Advocacy Group.

“There were two layers to the coordination scheme. One was coordination over the production of the ads. And then the other layer was regarding the placement of the ads,” said Brendan Fischer, of the Campaign Legal Fund. CLS is representing Giffords in court. “Both of those are forms of coordination. Both are illegal. It matters because the NRA can only spend unlimited amounts of money supporting Rosendale, if it's operating independently of Rosendale. If it's coordinating its spending with Rosendale’s campaign, then it can't spend unlimited amounts of money, including secret money.”

Campaign coordination can work a couple of different ways. A third party can make political attacks a candidate would rather not be associated with. The third party’s ads might be coordinated to complement the candidate’s ads. Both examples are illegal.