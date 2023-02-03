Legislation to prohibit Montana from requiring workers to receive some types of diversity training was sharply criticized as a “gross mischaracterization” of those workshops by social equity organizations during a hearing Friday.

Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, is sponsoring Senate Bill 222, also known as the “Montana Individual Freedom Act.”

“It’s really a reaction to some movements of what would be called ‘diversity, equity or inclusion,’” Trebas told the Senate State Administration Committee. “The same idea with CRT and critical race theory creeping into employment, as in education, in some places and in other areas of public life.”

The bill forbids employers from requiring trainings or other activities that “compel the individual to believe” a list of concepts related to race, class and privilege.

Among the prohibited concepts is the idea that “an individual, by virtue of the individual's class, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the individual played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same class.”

“I find it both interesting and confusing that we're attempting to legislate emotional responses,” said Angelina González-Aller, the executive director of the Montana Human Rights Network. “Guilt and anguish are extremely subjective, and I have many concerns about who will get to determine what learning opportunities guilt and anguish apply to.”

She said if passed the bill would have sweeping effects on the types of learning and professional development opportunities for state employees and contractors.

Another opponent, Lyla Brown with Forward Montana, said she directly benefited from those trainings given to her teachers in Billings, where she was a student.

“In my experience in Billings, one of my teachers was able to connect me to books about my pieces of identity that were not represented in schools, and this connection allowed me to feel less lonely in my school,” Brown said.

She also warned it could legally jeopardize the state’s Indian Education for All program.

Trebas said he doesn’t object to those types of historical discussions in places of higher education.

“But I don’t think they’re appropriate as opinion-based messaging in employment trainings,” Trebas said. “So I think the state has a role to play to protect individual freedoms, and I think there’s a lot of bias forcing un-objective world view on employees."

No one else testified in favor of the bill.

The committee did not take any immediate action on the bill.