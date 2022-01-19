Legislators stall on redistricting PSC for 2022 election

Faced with the possibility of federal judges redrawing Montana political districts, state legislators again Tuesday passed on bringing the five regions of the Montana Public Service Commission into constitutional compliance before the 2022 election.
Lawmakers on the Energy Telecommunications Interim Committee were cautioned before voting that federal courts don’t seem content to wait for the 2023 Legislature to come into session and correct PSC districts that have gone unchanged for 19 years and now violate the one-person, one-vote principle of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The gist of one-person, one vote, is that every voter has the right to have their vote counted with the same weight as any other voter. That’s not the case in Montana’s PSC districts where voters in the least populated of the five districts receive the same amount of representation on matters like electric and gas bills as voters in the most populated district, despite having 53,000 fewer voters.
In a court order Jan 13, a panel of U.S. District Judges concluded that voters were likely already being harmed by the Legislature’s inaction on redistricting. And, the court concluded that lawmakers had the power to call a special session and bring the districts into constitutional compliance before the 2022 election. That order came just hours after the Legislative Council briefed lawmakers on the matter Jan 13. And those lawmakers settled on taking up the issue a year from now and never brought the possibility of a special session to fix the districts this spring.
“The Legislature is not precluded from acting in advance of the 2024 elections—or even the 2022 elections of if a special session is called,” the court concluded. “’The Legislature may be convened in special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members.’"
Sen. Mary McNall, ETIC chairwoman, said the court has promised a decision by March 4. The Billings Democrat preferred to wait.
The filing deadline for candidates is March 14. The primary election is June 7. Currently, no one can file to run for PSC because of a court order.
Only one lawmaker at the ETIC meeting Tuesday was ready to put the districts to a redraw this year. Rep. Derek Skees put the idea forward as the committee debated whether it has the power to redraw the districts without getting the full body of 150 state lawmakers involved. The committee doesn’t.
“I'm challenging everybody in the Legislature. We need to have a special, special. We need to have a meeting and decide this for the legislature. We need to have a special session,” Rep. Derek Skees, of Kalispell, told the committee. “I wish that it could have been solved by you folks, and then offered as a suggestion for a piece of legislation for the next cycle. But unfortunately, the judges in Montana don't want to have us in that timeframe.”
Skees also intends to run in 2022 for Public Service Commission District 5, which includes Helena and Kalispell. PSC District 2, which runs the Hi-line from Shelby to Sidney, is also on the ballot. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is prevented by court order from registering PSC candidates until the redistricting matter is resolved.
“I would like to see the courts not handle this and I don’t want to see a special session either,” said Sen. Terry Gauthier, of Helena. “I'd like to see this whole thing go right straight to the legislative body in January 2023. And let the people earn their paychecks and do the job that needs to be done with open committee debate on the floors and have all the public comment.”
It’s Secretary of State Jacobsen, who will get the chance to continue arguing for the districts to remain out of balance for the 2022 elections and redrawn in 2023. As the state’s top election official, she was sued in December by three voters seeking to have the districts brought into constitutional compliance for the 2022 elections. Jacobsen recognizes the districts are unconstitutional the way they are currently drawn, but her legal argument is that the Legislature deserves a chance in regular session to correct the districts before the courts get involved.
The voters are Bob Brown, a former Montana Republican secretary of state, Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert of Gallatin County. If the Legislature won’t redraw the districts for the 2022 election, the voters argue that a three-judge panel should. It wouldn’t be the first time the federal courts intervened and redrew Montana political maps because the Legislature wouldn’t. The court redrew Montana’s U.S. House districts after the Legislature failed to do so following the 1960 U.S. Census.
The justices in this case have already indicated there’s no reason to assume the Legislature would redraw the districts in 2023, given that the districts weren’t redrawn after the 2010 Census and that several attempts to do so over the last decade were rejected by lawmakers.
The justices are U.S. District Judge Don Molloy, of Missoula, District Judge Brian Morris, of Great Falls, and Ninth Circuit Judge Paul Watford, of Pasadena, California.
The districts have only been redrawn once in nearly 50 years, the voters argue.
The five districts would balance if each had a population of 216,845. The 14th Amendment accepts a deviation of 10% from the ideal population. As the districts are currently drawn, the least populated district, District 1 spanning 400 miles of the Hi-Line from Shelby to Sidney, has 53,132 fewer people than the most populated District 3, anchored by Bozeman and Butte.
The PSC sets the rates for more than 400,000 utility customers in Montana. In cases where customers are captive, meaning they must rely on one business for services like electricity, garbage or water, the commission is supposed to balance customers' right to a reasonable price and reliable service with a utility's right to a rate of return. A PSC commissioner job pays $112,000 a year.