Legislators stall on redistricting PSC for 2022 election

Skees also intends to run in 2022 for Public Service Commission District 5, which includes Helena and Kalispell. PSC District 2, which runs the Hi-line from Shelby to Sidney, is also on the ballot. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is prevented by court order from registering PSC candidates until the redistricting matter is resolved.

“I would like to see the courts not handle this and I don’t want to see a special session either,” said Sen. Terry Gauthier, of Helena. “I'd like to see this whole thing go right straight to the legislative body in January 2023. And let the people earn their paychecks and do the job that needs to be done with open committee debate on the floors and have all the public comment.”

It’s Secretary of State Jacobsen, who will get the chance to continue arguing for the districts to remain out of balance for the 2022 elections and redrawn in 2023. As the state’s top election official, she was sued in December by three voters seeking to have the districts brought into constitutional compliance for the 2022 elections. Jacobsen recognizes the districts are unconstitutional the way they are currently drawn, but her legal argument is that the Legislature deserves a chance in regular session to correct the districts before the courts get involved.