Lessons learned, Williams sharpens message in 2020 House run

Keeping people in their homes, whether they rent or pay a mortgage, needs to be a priority, she said. Making sure that people who want to work but cannot find jobs have sufficient unemployment is another. Some business owners have told Williams there’s still need for an enhanced version of the Paycheck Protection Program, which more than 20,000 Montana businesses used to keep workers on payroll and cover key costs during the first four months of the COVID recession. Other business owners say they’re doing OK. The federal support needs to be targeted.

But a crucial piece of the recovery needs to be simple, affordable testing that people can do on their own at home, Williams said, so that someone sick with COVID-19 knows when they’re a risk to others.

“We need testing that’s going the help us manage this every day in our own homes,” Williams said. If we know when to check out, we can limit interruptions to businesses and schools and work.

That support for home-level testing dovetails into Williams’ concerns for the preservation of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. The decade-old federal health law faces a Supreme Court challenge that could overturn it, or significantly alter its usefulness at a time when COVID-19 has increased the urgency for health coverage.