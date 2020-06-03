Mail ballot election goes well, but a general election by mail isn't certain in Montana

“Over the years, one time it was a Democrat who brought it, (and it) gets shot down by the Republicans. Next time a Republican brings it, (and it) gets shot down by the Democrats. I was probably the fifth one to bring a bill and it was shot down by our own party,” Cary said.

The record shows that it wasn’t just the Republicans who shot down Cary’s bill. There were groups representing Native Americans who opposed it because on reservations not everyone has a mailbox. AARP testified mail voting would be too complicated for some seniors. And, Tea Party conservatives said they were concerned about voter fraud.

Elections officials came out strongly in support of mail ballots. Linda McCulloch, Montana’s Democratic secretary of state at the time, said the mail ballot elections would be more affordable.

Cary thinks that opposition has changed some in the years that followed. One of the more high-profile opponents was Senate President Scott Sales, a Bozeman Republican. Sales was a Republican primary election candidate for secretary of state. When the pandemic hit, Sales was one of the first people to call on Bullock to trigger a mail ballot election.