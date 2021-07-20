Mail changes concern Montana letter carriers

The inspector general for the Postal Service told a Senate committee this week that the changes weren’t likely to produce cost savings.

“Large network changes are complex in nature and there's a risk that implementation could result in regional or widespread service issues,” Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb testified. “Our work has revealed that when the Postal Service implements network changes it often has not been able to realize the projected cost savings, even when service was reduced.”

The Postal Service is in financial trouble. The agency was short $9.2 billion in federal fiscal year 2020, this on top of $87 billion in shortfalls over the previous 14 years. Much of that loss stems from a 2006 Congressional requirement that the Postal Service prefund employee retirement benefits 50 years into the future. The prefund mandate has cost USPS $153 billion since fiscal year 2007 according to USPS.

No other agency has the same prefunding mandate as USPS, Whitcomb said.