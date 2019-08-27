Rural Montanans could see more physicians training to work in their communities in the future under a federal program rule change that incorporates an act proposed by Montana Sen. Jon Tester.
The Trump Administration earlier in August permanently adopted Tester’s Restoring Rural Residencies Act, which aims to address doctor shortages in rural America.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, finalized a rule change incorporating the act that allows Medicare to reimburse for the time medical residents spend in training at critical access hospitals.
These are defined as facilities in rural places that have fewer than 25 inpatient beds.
Now that CMS will authorize payment for rural rotations of physicians in Montana and across the nation, hospitals in Lewistown and Sheridan, Wyoming, have hired residents through the Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency Program to practice in their facilities.
Overall, 60% of physicians tend to stay and practice in the towns where they train.
“Coming from a town the size of Big Sandy, I look at everything through a rural lens and I see the challenges that are out there in health care,” Tester said Tuesday during a press conference at Billings Clinic.
Montana has 48 critical access hospitals, and before the rule change, regulations prevented Medicare from funding residents’ training time at these facilities. This resulted in limited recruitment and training in rural areas.
“Billings Clinic does a great job in helping support those rural clinics around the region and around Montana. But something happens in rural America,” Tester said. “If you want someone to live there, you've got to have health care, and if you’re going to have health care, you've got to have docs and nurses and the folks who help staff those facilities.”
