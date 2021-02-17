Minor Montana power outage stokes political rhetoric

“With the cold spell in the Southeast, most homes don’t have heating systems. So they plug in strip heaters, or milk-house heaters, whatever you want to call them,” said Michael Hoy, McCone Electric general manager. “That puts a huge demand on the system. There was not enough generation in order to meet that demand. In order to stabilize the system, for the first time ever in the history of SPP, they had to go to a Level 3 Emergency Energy Alert.”

McCone advised customers that there could be more outages to come. Although there weren’t more outages, a Level 3 Emergency Energy Alert posed that possibility. To the north, Sheridan Electric Cooperative was advising its northeast Montana customers that it didn’t believe it would be asked to participate in an outage, but it was possible. Sheridan wanted its customers to know what was up. It wanted them to turn their thermostats to 68 degrees and avoid using appliances like clothes dryers, washers and electric kitchen ovens to help out.

At a press conference Tuesday, SPP said it thought the worst was behind it. It expected Monday and Tuesday to be its roughest days.