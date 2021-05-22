Montana AG sued over new Colstrip law

Signing the Colstrip bills into law, Gov. Greg Gianforte framed the legislation as retaliatory toward Washington and Oregon for banning coal power. Both state’s did so to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“Affordable power generated in Colstrip helped build Seattle’s big tech economy, but now woke, overzealous regulators in Washington State are punishing the people of Colstrip with their anti-coal agenda. Montana stands with Colstrip,” wrote Gianforte, a Republican.

By giving the Montana attorney general final say over maintenance the new law nullifies portions of the private business contract that has guided maintenance decisions at Colstrip for 40 years.

The majority owners of the power plant are asking the court to declare not one but two new Montana laws targeting Colstrip owners as unconstitutional. The other new law forces all Colstrip owner disputes to be arbitrated in Montana, undoing the Colstrip owners’ agreement that arbitration take place in Spokane Superior Court in Washington State. The Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents states from meddling in business contracts, as does the Montana Constitution.

There’s a paper trail showing that Montana was looking for the maintenance expenses to enforce before the Legislature was finished deliberating on passing the new legislation.