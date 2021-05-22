Montana AG sued over new Colstrip law

Montana’s Attorney General has been roped into a Colstrip Power Plant lawsuit for his new role as maintenance enforcer under laws created by the Montana Legislature.
The Legislature’s Republican majority empowered AG Austin Knudsen to dictate maintenance at Colstrip and to issue fines of $100,000 a day to power plant owners who didn’t comply.
Knudsen, who made it clear to The Billings Gazette during the legislative session that he played no supporting role in the lawmakers’ work, did not respond to calls both on Thursday and Friday for comment about the lawsuit.
Colstrip’s majority owners — Avista Corp. and Puget Sound Energy of Washington and PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric — are asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, Billings Division for an injunction stopping Knudsen from enforcing the new Montana law, which they argue violates business contract rights protected in the U.S. Constitution and Montana Constitution.
The majority owners hold a 70% ownership interest in the power plant, in which they have had a stake since at least the early 1980s. They are at odds with minority stakeholders Talen Energy and NorthWestern Energy, who have a combined 30% share in Colstrip.
The power plant’s 40-year-old contract to which all owners long ago agreed, states that maintenance decisions are decided by a 55% majority vote of the owners. After coming out on the losing end of maintenance decisions last fall, Talen and NorthWestern turned to Montana Legislature to create laws nullifying the contract. Republicans obliged.
“Anytime a legislative body can come in and try to alter the terms of a private contract, it really is a little bit frightening when we look at development of additional resources in the state of Montana,” said Ron Roberts, Puget Sound Energy’s vice president of energy supply.
The Seattle-area utility is Colstrip’s largest owner, and the power plant’s oldest. Puget partnered with the long-defunct Montana Power Company in the 1970s on the construction of Colstrip Units 1 and 2. The utility plans to add Montana renewable energy to its portfolio moving forward.
“The thought that anyone can come in and alter that at will is just daunting, because we’re talking about large investments that have to be made and will be made. It has a little bit of a scare factor to it,” Roberts said.
The same could be said for co-plaintiff PacifiCorp, which last year constructed Montana’s largest wind farm, the 240-megawatt Pryor Mountain Wind project, at a cost of $406 million.
But Puget, PacifiCorp and Avista face a coal power ban in Washington State. The businesses cannot serve Washington customers with coal power starting in 2026. A similar ban starts in Oregon in 2030, affecting PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric. Those owners have started scrutinizing maintenance expenses more closely, particularly when the work being done is more about keeping the plant running beyond 2025.
Signing the Colstrip bills into law, Gov. Greg Gianforte framed the legislation as retaliatory toward Washington and Oregon for banning coal power. Both state’s did so to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
“Affordable power generated in Colstrip helped build Seattle’s big tech economy, but now woke, overzealous regulators in Washington State are punishing the people of Colstrip with their anti-coal agenda. Montana stands with Colstrip,” wrote Gianforte, a Republican.
By giving the Montana attorney general final say over maintenance the new law nullifies portions of the private business contract that has guided maintenance decisions at Colstrip for 40 years.
The majority owners of the power plant are asking the court to declare not one but two new Montana laws targeting Colstrip owners as unconstitutional. The other new law forces all Colstrip owner disputes to be arbitrated in Montana, undoing the Colstrip owners’ agreement that arbitration take place in Spokane Superior Court in Washington State. The Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents states from meddling in business contracts, as does the Montana Constitution.
There’s a paper trail showing that Montana was looking for the maintenance expenses to enforce before the Legislature was finished deliberating on passing the new legislation.
Talen Energy not only owns a share of Colstrip, it is paid by the other owners to operate the power plant. On May 17, Department of Environmental Quality Director Christopher Dorrington wrote Talen Plant Manager Neil Dennehy informing the Talen employee that “DEQ has become aware that ownership partners in for Colstrip Steam Electric Station (CSES) may have evaluated and set funding for the on-going operation and maintenance of this facility below historic norms. I am concerned that, should this be true, the CSES facility may find itself in noncompliance with an applicable requirement, thereby subjecting the facility to possible enforcement actions brought not only by the DEQ, but also by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and/or citizens.”
Friday, Lee Montana Newspapers asked DEQ whether Talen has responded, and to produce the response as required by Montana public information laws. DEQ, which acknowledge Talen had responded and that the response was public information, refused to produce the letter.