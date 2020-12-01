Montana bankers grow nervous as Congress stalls on stimulus

“Right now, banks are strong. Their balance sheets look good. Their portfolios have been pretty good. We have not seen significant increases in defaults on the business side,’” Hall said. “There absolutely have been some increases on the residential side. At the office we have been following very closely the increases that have been reported nationally in defaults on FHA loans because those are reflective of what’s happening to people living closer to the margins, people who don’t have much of an economic cushion.”

Nationally those defaults on FHA loans have been close to 17%, Hall said. In Montana, the defaults are close to 10%. Looking forward, Hall said there’s concern about those people without a lot of financial cushion to be able to withstand another round of economic challenges, be it a job loss coupled with a loss of workplace-provided health insurance, or unexpected major medical challenges. When Montanans paying a mortgage are undone by a financial crisis, it’s often medical expenses, rather than irresponsible financial management, Hall said.