Montana benefits from compromise infrastructure bill, Tester says

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, one of 10 lawmakers negotiating a compromise $973 billion infrastructure bill said the investment will have a significant impact on Montana.

The Montana Democrat said the package announced would complete funding for multiple rural water projects, constrained by spending limitations over the past 20 years. Internet, airports, road and bridge projects would all benefit.

“It will provide significant investments in Montana's roads, bridges, airports, and water infrastructure. It will also make badly needed investments in broadband, which is particularly important for folks in rural Montana, who lag far behind the rest of the country when it comes to internet connectivity,” Tester said. “Most importantly, it will help create good paying jobs across the entire state.”

President Joe Biden announced the agreement at the White House flanked by the lawmakers credited for the negotiating the compromise over the past several weeks. The proposal is $1 trillion less than what the president preferred, but is more likely to secure the 10 Republican votes needed to pass.