Montana blasts 'woke' Washington with new laws to extend coal power

It’s official, Montana is attempting to nullify portions of the private contract that has governed Colstrip Power Plant for 40 years.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday signed two laws nullifying portions of the Colstrip Ownership and Operation Agreement. Senate Bill 266 empowers Montana’s attorney general to prescribe maintenance at the power plant and issue fines of $100,000 a day to each Colstrip owner who doesn’t comply. Senate Bill 265 forces all contract disputes to be settled in Montana, instead of Spokane Washington where arbitration has taken place since the creation of Colstrip Units 3 and 4.

The bills passed out of the Legislature with Republican backing and warnings by Democrats and the majority of the power plant’s owners that government meddling in private business contracts violates both the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Montana Constitution, the latter stating that “no law impairing the obligation of contracts shall be passed by the Legislature.”