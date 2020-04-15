Montana businesses receive $1.29 billion for payroll relief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In less than two weeks, Montana small businesses have received nearly $1.3 billion in federal aid to keep employees on payroll and out of unemployment.

The U.S. Small Business Administration issued state-level numbers Tuesday, revealing that 10,372 Montana business had been approved for loans totaling $1.293 billion though Monday.

All told, the SBA has spent $247.5 billion since the Paycheck Protection Program launched April 3. Congress had approved $349 billion at the end of March. It is now seeking to add another $200 billion.

“This program is critical to keep Montana small businesses open and their workers employed,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, tweeted Tuesday. "We must work together to boost funding for PPP now.”

The Paycheck Protection Program offers Businesses federally backed loans to cover up to eight weeks of payroll and related overhead. The money doesn't have to be repaid if at least 75% of the money borrowed goes to payroll and the remaining 25% is used for expenses like utility costs, and lease and mortgage payments. The rate on money that has to be repaid is .5%.

At Yellowstone Bank, President Jay Harris said his staff had processed 211 loans by April 10, totaling $34 million.