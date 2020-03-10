Montana consumer advocate demands Colstrip purchase details

The PSC, charged with balancing the interests of customers and monopoly utilities, will decide whether preapproval is warranted. NorthWestern said in an email Monday afternoon that it will respond to Nelson’s comments by week’s end.

Among the issues raised by Nelson is the scant, or nonexistent, discussion by NorthWestern about why the seller of the 25% stake in Unit 4, Puget Sound Energy, is getting out. Puget, a Seattle-area utility, faces a 2025 Washington deadline to stop including the costs of coal power in its rates. The deadline is well known, but what’s not discussed in NorthWestern’s request for preapproval are Puget’s assessment of the state of unit it wants to sell out of.

The Puget assessment cited by Nelson reads: “The benefit of the coal-fired generation has increasingly been eroded over the past decade. Coal-fired generating units face increasing compliance costs in light of declining electricity market prices due to increased competition from low-cost natural gas generation and increasing penetration of renewable resources. At the same time, the costs of maintaining and operating Colstrip Unit 4 continues to escalate.”

The Consumer Counsel went on to raise issues about the $20 million in needed repairs to the superheated section of the Unit 4 boiler, which hadn’t been mentioned by NorthWestern in its preapproval application. The future cost of the coal to fuel the unit also needs to be addressed.

