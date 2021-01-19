Montana delegation all-in for Biden inauguration

Montana’s congressional delegation will attend Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday. But, at least two of the lawmakers won’t be attending President Donald Trump’s morning departure ceremony.

Both Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, as well Rep. Matt Rosendale, say they’ll attend Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States.

Tester is Montana’s only statewide-elected Democrat and has attended every presidential inauguration since taking office in 2006. He said the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of democracy.

“Once President Biden is sworn in, Congress must immediately begin working with the new administration — and holding them accountable — to make sure that we quickly get this pandemic under control so we can reopen our economy and get Montanans back to work,” Tester said in statement.

Rosendale earlier told Fox News that it is important to attend the inauguration. A Daines spokesperson said the Republican senator would attend, as he had for the inauguration of Trump in 2017 and Obama in 2013, the year Daines was elected to U.S. House.