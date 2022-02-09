 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Montana delegation backs stock trading bans

  • 0

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Elizabeth Warren have partnered on a bill to ban members of Congress and spouses from owning and trading individual stocks.

The bill, read into the record Wednesday, is one of the year’s first bipartisan proposals to end stock trading by lawmakers. The concerns are insider trading and votes cast for the benefit of personal stocks, rather than constituents. The ban applies to commodities futures, bonds, derivatives, or other instruments that investors can manage hands on.

Lawmakers would be given several months to divest current investments. The bill would also put an end to holding such stocks in a “blind trust,” or firewall account that prevents a lawmaker from managing investments.

The bill does allow lawmakers to own shares in widely held investment funds, like mutual funds, that don’t offer investors the ability to buy and sell individual stocks.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, introduced the bill on behalf of Daines, Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn and Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

People are also reading…

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, has signed on to a similar bipartisan bill in the House.

There are several bills in the works to reform stock trading by members of Congress, in part because there is bipartisan support to do so.

Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced he was co-sponsoring the “Ban Conflicted Trading Act,” a bill sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat. That bill would allow lawmakers to place existing securities holdings in a blind trust, provided the Senate Select Committee on Ethics approved the arrangement.

+1 
Steve Daines

Daines
+1 
Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. 

 WILFREDO LEE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
0 Comments
3
0
1
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News