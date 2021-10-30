Montana effort to craft two U.S. House Districts stalls Saturday

Similar concerns about being ignored were offered by witnesses across the state. Dennis Burke, of Missoula, said either of the most recent maps by commissioners would be an improvement over what Montanans in the West are experiencing now.

“In regards to the final proposals you're considering today, I support and encourage you to choose CP 11, or CP 13. Definitely, CP 13 is a good compromise. I think either of these serves the people of Montana very well, and I feel they provide the basis for a very competitive Western district,” Burke said. “I think a competitive western district will encourage more voter turnout, if people feel their vote can count and make a difference. It will prompt the elected representative to the district to be more involved and engaged with all his or her constituents needing to assure them that he or she represents them all. He will promote more bipartisanship and accountability, hopefully carrying that on to Washington D.C.”

There were several comments from people opposed to dividing the counties in which they lived.

“Your new map 11, I feel is shocking and offensive that you would consider splitting Flathead County in half,” said Tony Ciabato. “Not only does it fail to keep the communities of interest intact, it also would force our congressperson to travel vast distances.”