Montana effort to craft two U.S. House Districts stalls Saturday

Montana’s 2022 congressional districts remain undecided after a stalemate Saturday by the Districting and Apportionment Commission.
Commissioners had hoped to settle on one map outlining the two new U.S. House Districts, but ended the day with four possibilities still alive with strong disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on the bipartisan commission.
By law, the commission must produce new U.S. House Districts by Nov. 14.
At the end of Saturday’s eight-hour meeting, Chairwoman Maylinn Smith said she was not ready to cast a deciding vote for a single map, primarily because she saw value in a Republican map known as Congressional Proposal 12, which was offered so late in the week that the public had no time to respond, or even be aware that it was a possibility. In doing so, Smith voted against commission Democrats who proposed their own map, Congressional Proposal 11, as the finalist.
“I actually feel that I need more information on CP 12. I need public comments on it. So, I am going to vote no to moving CP 11 forward at this time, because I actually think there's some value to CP 12,” Smith said. “In particular, one of the things you mentioned is the two reservations in it. I don't feel that the tribes have had adequate time to respond to that.”
A week ago, there were just two semifinalists on the table. Saturday’s meeting was scheduled around taking public comment on those two maps, Congressional Proposals 10 and 11. But late Thursday, Republicans and Democrats on the commission produced two more maps, Congressional Proposals 12 and 13.
Democrats retreated from advancing a map that would send Helena and Bozeman to the West but send other parts of the cities host counties to the East. Both cities are strongholds for Democratic candidates, but surrounded by conservative-leaning rural areas.
Congressional Proposal 12, the late-submitted map by Republican commissioners includes Gallatin County and Flathead County in the West, along with the Blackfeet Reservation and portions of Glacier and Pondera counties. The map is a fine-tuned version of one drawn a week earlier that commissioners Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann previously chose not to nominate as a semifinalist. The two commissioners are offering the map now as a compromise. The map doesn’t draw Lewis and Clark County in the West where the county anchored by Montana’s Capitol has been previously.
Democrats say the map gives undue favor to Republican candidates.
The bipartisan commission consists of two Republicans and two Democrats appointed by the party leadership of the Montana Legislature. Smith, a professional mediator, was appointed by the Montana Supreme Court.
During public comment several people said their elected officials take them for granted, because those officials make no attempts to interact with the general public in person.
“I'm very concerned about having an accountable congressional representatives. I have not seen or met face to face with the last three Congress people we've had here in Billings,” said Mary West. “And in particular, I'm concerned that the new people whoever they are will not be attentive to my concerns or the concerns of my neighbors.”
Similar concerns about being ignored were offered by witnesses across the state. Dennis Burke, of Missoula, said either of the most recent maps by commissioners would be an improvement over what Montanans in the West are experiencing now.
“In regards to the final proposals you're considering today, I support and encourage you to choose CP 11, or CP 13. Definitely, CP 13 is a good compromise. I think either of these serves the people of Montana very well, and I feel they provide the basis for a very competitive Western district,” Burke said. “I think a competitive western district will encourage more voter turnout, if people feel their vote can count and make a difference. It will prompt the elected representative to the district to be more involved and engaged with all his or her constituents needing to assure them that he or she represents them all. He will promote more bipartisanship and accountability, hopefully carrying that on to Washington D.C.”
There were several comments from people opposed to dividing the counties in which they lived.
“Your new map 11, I feel is shocking and offensive that you would consider splitting Flathead County in half,” said Tony Ciabato. “Not only does it fail to keep the communities of interest intact, it also would force our congressperson to travel vast distances.”
Helena and Lewis and Clark County residences spoke against a proposal to place Helena in the West, but place the remainder of the county in the East. There were also union representatives who said severing Helena from the Western District would water down the union vote.
“Any map that splits the communities of West Yellowstone, Big Sky, Gallatin Gateway, Belgrade and Bozeman will do a disservice to these voters,” said Tom Ross, of Gallatin Gateway. “These five communities are strongly linked on many factors.” Among the interests Ross said were tourism, transportation and Yellowstone National Park.
There was a large number of the Flathead County conservatives who bussed to Helena to testify in person. A recurring message in the comments was that any map that intended to produce a competitive Western District, violated Montana law. Specifically, the law says that a political district cannot be drawn to favor a political party. Witnesses have for weeks suggested that competitiveness is synonymous with undue favor, rather than being the opposite that it is.
Lastly, Republicans on the committee produced a letter from former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic U.S. Sen. Max Baucus, advocating that no county be split.
Smith, the Commission chairwoman noted that neither Racicot nor Baucus had yet submitted the letter as public comment, while Democratic Commissioner Kendra Miller said the letter appeared to be orchestrated by current Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 and will start at 9:30 a.m. There are now four maps being considered, the two semifinalists proposed a week ago, plus the maps produced by commissioners the day before Saturday’s meeting.
Written public comments may be submitted through the webform at https://mtredistricting.gov/contact/, by email at districting@mt.gov, or by mailing the comments to Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620.