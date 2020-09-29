Montana election officials urge voters to return ballots as soon as possible

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is asking the state Supreme Court to stay a lower court’s order to count any ballot with an Election Day postmark.
The request comes as election officials cautioned voters not to the assume the postmark ruling by Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris would hold up.
Additionally, the secretary of state has informed the Supreme Court he intends to appeal both the postmark ruling and a ruling removing the state limits on how many ballots one person can deliver to the elections office on behalf of others. However, Stapleton isn’t asking that the lower court’s collection ruling be stayed.
Stapleton argues that Harris’s Sept. 25 ruling causes confusion, given that for 35 years Montana law has required that ballots be received by elections officials on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year.
The safe bet is to plan on mailing ballots no later than 7 days before the Nov. 3 general election, said Bret Rutherford, Yellowstone County election administrator. The United States Postal Service doesn’t guarantee delivery by Election Day of ballots mailed with less than a week go spare, the same terms USPS used for the June primary.
“If you still don’t trust the Postal Service, you can drop off your ballot at the Metra,” Rutherford said.
Other reasons for getting ballot returned early are numerous. They include election workers' concerns about handling freshly licked ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety reasons whenever possible ballots were allowed to sit for a couple days during the spring primary before being handled by election staff, Rutherford said.
People are still getting used to pandemic safety precautions. It wasn’t unusual for of voter to lick their election ballot shut at the counter of the elections office and submit the envelope wet.
In counties that settled on all-mail ballot elections, early voting starts Friday. A person with valid identification can go their polling area, request and ballot and vote on the spot. Doing so with nullify the ballot that in-person voter receives in the mail.
Mail ballots will be sent out Oct 9.
In Montana, it’s important to remember that mail ballots be submitted in a signed envelope, so election officials can compare the signature to the one on record for that voter. Ballots submitted without a signed envelope don’t count.
In Yellowstone County, ballots may be dropped off at the elections officer in the County Courthouse in downtown Billings. The status of a mailed-in ballot may be checked on the Montana Secretary of State's My Voter Page. The only polling place available in the county is at MetraPark. Voters may begin voting in person at MetraPark on Friday. They can also drop off their ballots at MetraPark through Election Day.
