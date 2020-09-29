Montana election officials urge voters to return ballots as soon as possible

Other reasons for getting ballot returned early are numerous. They include election workers' concerns about handling freshly licked ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety reasons whenever possible ballots were allowed to sit for a couple days during the spring primary before being handled by election staff, Rutherford said.

People are still getting used to pandemic safety precautions. It wasn’t unusual for of voter to lick their election ballot shut at the counter of the elections office and submit the envelope wet.

In counties that settled on all-mail ballot elections, early voting starts Friday. A person with valid identification can go their polling area, request and ballot and vote on the spot. Doing so with nullify the ballot that in-person voter receives in the mail.

Mail ballots will be sent out Oct 9.

In Montana, it’s important to remember that mail ballots be submitted in a signed envelope, so election officials can compare the signature to the one on record for that voter. Ballots submitted without a signed envelope don’t count.

In Yellowstone County, ballots may be dropped off at the elections officer in the County Courthouse in downtown Billings. The status of a mailed-in ballot may be checked on the Montana Secretary of State's My Voter Page. The only polling place available in the county is at MetraPark. Voters may begin voting in person at MetraPark on Friday. They can also drop off their ballots at MetraPark through Election Day.

