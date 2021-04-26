Montana gains second U.S. House seat

Montana will receive a second U.S. House seat, becoming the first state once relegated to at-large status to regain a second representative.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced state-level population data Monday, showing Montana with just enough growth to shed its at-large status.
Monday’s announcement is an “early look” at population data, enough to signal the number of congressional offices on the 2022 ballot for each state.
The kind of detailed data necessary for drawing balanced districts won’t be available until August at the earliest. The nation’s 435 House seats are divided up according to population in the decennial Census. Montana last had two House seats in 1992. Since 1997, Republicans have controlled the state's only House seat. When there were last two districts, Democrats held the seat in the western part of the state.
Once those detailed population numbers are released, Montana’s Constitution requires the state districting commission to to draw congressional districts within 90 days. What the means is that the state wouldn't be carved into two districts until late this year, setting up a campaign dash to the June primary.
Montana had fallen just short of a second district in the previous Census and was on the bubble for regaining a House seat in this count, according to Election Data Services, a political consulting firm, that earlier reported “the state of Montana's hold on going back to two seats is still very tenuous. The new 2020 data shows the state able to gain the second seat by only 4,714 people.”
A shuffle of 10 congressional districts will play out in 17 states, according to EDS. Montana, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Oregon appeared on track to gain one seat each, while Florida gains two and Texas three.
Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia were on track to lose seats depending on the Census outcome, EDS reported.
The 2020 U.S. Census was a bumpy ride for enumerators. In 2020, the population count was interrupted by COVID-19. The U.S. Census Bureau suspended the count from March through May because of the pandemic. When the count began again, the cutoff date was uncertain, eventually wrapping up in October.
On reservations like Fort Peck, severely sickened by COVID-19, bans on travel prevented enumerators from going door-to-door until the final days of the count. The numbers the enumerators planned for never materialized. There were half as many Census workers knocking on doors in Montana than expected.