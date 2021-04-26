Montana gains second U.S. House seat

Montana will receive a second U.S. House seat, becoming the first state once relegated to at-large status to regain a second representative.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced state-level population data Monday, showing Montana with just enough growth to shed its at-large status.

Monday’s announcement is an “early look” at population data, enough to signal the number of congressional offices on the 2022 ballot for each state.

The kind of detailed data necessary for drawing balanced districts won’t be available until August at the earliest. The nation’s 435 House seats are divided up according to population in the decennial Census. Montana last had two House seats in 1992. Since 1997, Republicans have controlled the state's only House seat. When there were last two districts, Democrats held the seat in the western part of the state.

Once those detailed population numbers are released, Montana’s Constitution requires the state districting commission to to draw congressional districts within 90 days. What the means is that the state wouldn't be carved into two districts until late this year, setting up a campaign dash to the June primary.